COVID Mass. reports 9,360 COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths from the past week The seven-day average of positive test results dropped from 13.39% to 12.25%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, January 5.

Newly reported cases: 9,360

Total confirmed cases: 1,987,672

Newly reported deaths: 142

Total confirmed deaths: 21,533

Newly reported tests: 82,854

Total tests: 49,126,882

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 12.25%

Hospitalized patients: 1,250

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 788

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 409

ICU patients: 119

Intubated patients: 46

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.