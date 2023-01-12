Mass. reports 9,360 COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths from the past week

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, January 5.
Newly reported cases: 9,360
Total confirmed cases: 1,987,672
Newly reported deaths: 142
Total confirmed deaths: 21,533
Newly reported tests: 82,854
Total tests: 49,126,882
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 12.25%
Hospitalized patients: 1,250
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 788
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 409
ICU patients: 119
Intubated patients: 46
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.