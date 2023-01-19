COVID Mass. reports 6,804 COVID-19 cases and 125 deaths from the past week The seven-day average of positive test results dropped from 12.25% to 10.86%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, January 12.

Newly reported cases: 6,804

Total confirmed cases: 1,994,476

Newly reported deaths: 125

Total confirmed deaths: 21,658

Newly reported tests: 69,570

Total tests: 49,196,452

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 10.86%

Hospitalized patients: 1,060

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 643

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 349

ICU patients: 109

Intubated patients: 50

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.