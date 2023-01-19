Mass. reports 6,804 COVID-19 cases and 125 deaths from the past week

Newsletter Signup
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, January 12.
Newly reported cases: 6,804
Total confirmed cases: 1,994,476
Newly reported deaths: 125
Total confirmed deaths: 21,658
Newly reported tests: 69,570
Total tests: 49,196,452
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 10.86%
Hospitalized patients: 1,060
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 643
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 349
ICU patients: 109
Intubated patients: 50
