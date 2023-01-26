Mass. reports 5,797 COVID-19 cases and 168 deaths from the past week

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, January 19.
Newly reported cases: 5,797
Total confirmed cases: 2,000,273
Newly reported deaths: 168
Total confirmed deaths: 21,826
Newly reported tests: 68,613
Total tests: 49,265,065
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 9.35%
Hospitalized patients: 863
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 570
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 266
ICU patients: 86
Intubated patients: 28
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.