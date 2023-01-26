COVID Mass. reports 5,797 COVID-19 cases and 168 deaths from the past week The seven-day average of positive test results dropped from 10.86% to 9.35%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, January 19.

Newly reported cases: 5,797

Total confirmed cases: 2,000,273

Newly reported deaths: 168

Total confirmed deaths: 21,826

Newly reported tests: 68,613

Total tests: 49,265,065

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 9.35%

Hospitalized patients: 863

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 570

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 266

ICU patients: 86

Intubated patients: 28

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.