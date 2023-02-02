COVID Mass. reports 5,160 COVID-19 cases and 112 deaths from the past week The seven-day average of positive test results continues to drop from 9.35% to 8.31%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, January 26.

Newly reported cases: 5,160

Total confirmed cases: 2,005,433

Newly reported deaths: 112

Total confirmed deaths: 21,938

Newly reported tests: 67,344

Total tests: 49,332,409

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.31%

Hospitalized patients: 744

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 486

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 211

ICU patients: 78

Intubated patients: 32

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.