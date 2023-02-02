Mass. reports 5,160 COVID-19 cases and 112 deaths from the past week

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, January 26.
Newly reported cases: 5,160
Total confirmed cases: 2,005,433
Newly reported deaths: 112
Total confirmed deaths: 21,938
Newly reported tests: 67,344
Total tests: 49,332,409
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.31%
Hospitalized patients: 744
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 486
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 211
ICU patients: 78
Intubated patients: 32
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.