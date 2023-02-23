Mass. reports 3,850 COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths from the past week

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, February 16.
Newly reported cases: 3,850
Total confirmed cases: 2,018,344
Newly reported deaths: 85
Total confirmed deaths: 22,217
Newly reported tests: 61,492
Total tests: 49,524,668
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 6.74%
Hospitalized patients: 618
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 386
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 183
ICU patients: 58
Intubated patients: 18
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.