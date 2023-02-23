COVID Mass. reports 3,850 COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths from the past week The seven-day average of positive test results continues to drop from 7.65% to 6.74%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, February 16.

Newly reported cases: 3,850

Total confirmed cases: 2,018,344

Newly reported deaths: 85

Total confirmed deaths: 22,217

Newly reported tests: 61,492

Total tests: 49,524,668

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 6.74%

Hospitalized patients: 618

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 386

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 183

ICU patients: 58

Intubated patients: 18

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.