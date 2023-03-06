COVID Last of state-run free COVID testing sites to close The remaining sites – in Everett, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, New Bedford, Randolph, Revere, Springfield, and Worcester – will close by the end of March. A COVID specialist collects a specimen at a COVID-19 testing site outside the Randolph Intergenerational Community Center on January 05, 2021. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Roughly three years after concerns first started growing about COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, the state is getting ready to close its remaining “Stop the Spread” free testing sites.

The “Stop the Spread” program launched in July 2020 and has since provided more than 4.3 million PCR tests to Massachusetts residents, a spokesperson for the state Department of Public Health confirmed by email.

Two years later — this past July — the state announced the program would end after March 2023.

Since the summer, the state has seen a dramatic drop in demand at these sites.

In early February, for the first time ever, fewer than 1,000 tests were administered in a week, representing a more than 97% decrease in use, according to the Department of Public Health.

Advertisement:

The department acknowledged that large-scale, state-funded PCR testing is no longer the best use of resources due to the drop in demand. Instead, officials recommend that people continue to access rapid at-home antigen tests, as well as PCR tests as needed, at retail pharmacies, urgent care facilities, and primary care settings.

The 11 remaining sites — located in Everett, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, New Bedford, Randolph, Revere, Springfield, and Worcester — will close by the end of the month.

To learn more about the state’s COVID response, case numbers, vaccines and boosters, and other testing options, visit mass.gov/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19.