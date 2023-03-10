‘3 test positive for coronavirus after Biogen meeting’: 3 years later, the COVID headlines from March 2020 seem surreal

Newsletter Signup
Three years ago this Saturday was the day that severed us from what you may now joke with your co-workers — perhaps during one of your three days in the office each week — as “the before times.”
March 11, 2020 was the day that changed everything.
That morning — one day after Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency as COVID-19 cases rose in Massachusetts — Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress the COVID-19 outbreak was about to get worse. Less than two hours later, the World Health Organization declared the crisis a global pandemic.
By the evening, actor Tom Hanks announced he entered quarantine after testing positive for the strange new virus while shooting a movie in Australia, and by 8:39 p.m., the NBA had suspended the rest of its 2019-2020 season.
If this reporter had to guess, those are some of the fundamental moments you conjure up when someone mentions that March, now three years removed.
There are also likely some memories of aimless walks around your neighborhood, a parade of virtual calls with friends and family, a binge-a-thon viewing of Netflix’s “Tiger King,” and maybe — just maybe — a looming sense of chilling dread.
Remember that?
What we choose to remember, or even what we can remember, is quite strange. And, as time has revealed, how we remember what’s happened can be something else entirely.
As we roll into another March, a look back in the archives finds the headlines from that time are still staggeringly surreal.
Here’s how it all unfolded:
Charlie Baker, state officials urge schools to cancel abroad programs over coronavirus concerns
Massachusetts officials urged high schools, colleges, and universities to forgo their student study abroad programs — one of several precautionary measures aimed at quelling the spread of the novel coronavirus.
3 test positive for coronavirus after Biogen meeting in Boston
Three people tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a meeting with Biogen employees in Boston the previous week, the Cambridge-based biotech company says.
Massachusetts has 8 coronavirus cases. Here’s what we know about them.
State officials announced five new cases of COVID-19, all involving attendees of a meeting the Cambridge-based biotech company Biogen held at the Long Wharf Marriott hotel in Boston last week.
South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade is canceled
“While the risk in Boston remains low, this situation is changing very quickly and we are closely monitoring any local cases,” Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement. “Our top priority is preventing any new cases, to the best of our ability, and we are paying close attention to guidance from public health officials.”
Charlie Baker declares state of emergency as COVID-19 cases rise in Mass.
As the number of coronavirus cases continued to soar, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts and officials rolled out new protocols and guidelines in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic
Expressing alarm both about mounting infections and inadequate government responses, the World Health Organization declared the global coronavirus crisis was now a pandemic but added that it’s not too late for countries to act.
NBA suspending season due to coronavirus concerns
The NBA suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.
The latest on closures and cancellations at Mass. cultural institutions
With Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker extending the closures of schools, non-essential businesses, and other entities across the state through at least May 4 due to the coronavirus, the commonwealth’s cultural institutions remained shuttered as well.
2020 Boston Marathon postponed to Monday, Sept. 14
The 2020 Boston Marathon was to be postponed until Monday, Sept. 14, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced.
Marty Walsh imposes new rules on Boston’s restaurants, bars amid coronavirus outbreak
Mayor Marty Walsh said Boston bars, restaurants, and other food and beverage establishments are now ordered to halve their capacity limits and close to guests by 11 p.m. until further notice, as he declared the COVID-19 outbreak a public health emergency in the city.
Charlie Baker: Mass. schools must close Tuesday, no gatherings of over 25, and no dining in
Schools in Massachusetts will close for at least three weeks, and all gatherings of more than 25 people will be banned in the latest attempt to arrest the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Sunday.
