COVID Mass. reports 2,076 COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths from the past week The seven-day average of positive test results was 4.02%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, February 16.

Newly reported cases: 2,076

Total confirmed cases: 2,029,091

Newly reported deaths: 38

Total confirmed deaths: 22,452

Newly reported tests: 54,393

Total tests: 49,754,469

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 4.02%

Hospitalized patients: 368

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 238

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 123

ICU patients: 42

Intubated patients: 11

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.