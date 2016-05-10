Woman who allegedly gave fake names to MBTA police to avoid arrest gets arrested anyway

By
May 10, 2016

A Malden woman who police say tried to avoid arrest by giving MBTA Transit Police fake names was arrested Monday morning.

Kelley Capobianco
Kelley Capobianco —Photo courtesy MBTA Transit Police

Kelley Capobianco, 32, evaded her fare by “piggybacking” on a paying customer around 9:20 a.m., police said. Officers approached her to issue a citation, but she allegedly gave them a number of fake names to mislead them.

Police said they informed Capobianco that failing to identify herself could lead to her arrest, but she still reportedly refused to give her real name. Officers were able to determine her real identity after arresting her, and found that several warrants in connection to drug violations had been issued for her arrest in Malden District Court, according to police.

Information about Capobianco’s arraignment and attorney were not immediately available.

TOPICS: Crime Local

