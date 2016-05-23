Boston College player Troy Flutie suspended for drunk driving arrest

Oct 3, 2015; Durham, NC, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Troy Flutie (16) scrambles as Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle A.J. Wolf (93) defends at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Dolejs-USA TODAY Sports
Troy Flutie played in eight games last season for Boston College. –Mark Dolejs/USA TODAY Sports
By
May 23, 2016

Troy Flutie, a Boston College football player and the nephew of famed Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Doug Flutie, was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol, Natick police said.

Flutie, 20, was arrested on Saturday at 1 a.m. after police said he hit a curb while driving, according to The MetroWest Daily News. He was arrested for OUI, possession of an open container of liquor while driving, being a person under-21 in possession of liquor, and marked lanes violations, the Daily News reports.

He is set to be arraigned in Natick District Court on Monday.

In a statement, Boston College said Flutie has been suspended from the team.

“Troy has been suspended from the football team by Coach Steve Addazio pending further investigation and faces the possibility of additional University sanctions pending the outcome of the court proceedings,” BC said.

Flutie, a redshirt sophomore, entered BC as a quarterback and passed for 382 yards last season spread over eight games. The 6-foot-tall former high school star has since been converted to wide receiver.

In 2014, Troy Flutie talked about the pressure that came with bearing the most famous name in BC’s history in an interview with The Boston Globe.

“You walk in every day and you see the Heisman on your right and you’re walking in from your dorm and you see the statue, so it’s a lot of pressure on you,” he said. “It’s like a huge symbol. There’s a lot of pressure because of your last name and all of that, but I’m used to it. I’ve been dealing with it ever since I was born in Natick, so it’s just another thing, it’s just more motivation.”

TOPICS: Crime Boston College Football

