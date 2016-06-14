Massachusetts state trooper gets jail time in sex assault

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A suspended Massachusetts State Police trooper convicted of sexually assaulting a woman he met through an online dating website has been sentenced to six months behind bars.

Christopher Kennedy, of West Springfield, was sentenced Monday in Franklin Superior Court. The judge stayed the sentence for 60 days to allow Kennedy’s attorney to ask a higher court for a new trial.

Kennedy was found guilty in May of assault and battery, indecent assault and battery and indecent exposure.

Prosecutors say the 33-year-old trooper and the woman met online in June 2014, but she was at first hesitant to invite a stranger to her isolated home in Worthington. The woman testified she eventually allowed Kennedy to visit because she thought she could trust a police officer.