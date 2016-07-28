Fourth sex offender added to state’s most wanted list arrested

Miguel Villegas —Massachusetts State Police

The fourth fugitive added to the “Most Wanted Sex Offenders” list in Massachusetts last week was arrested Thursday in New Jersey, state police said. Miguel Villegas, 48, was wanted for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

At around noon, Villegas was located and arrested on Central Avenue in Newark by New Jersey State Police, after Massachusetts State Police learned he might be in that area. He is expected to be transferred to Massachusetts at a future date to be arraigned, police said.

Villegas is required to register as a sex offender due to a 2003 conviction in Worcester County on two counts of rape of a child, indecent assault and battery on a child, dissemination of matter harmful to a minor, and open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior, police said. The victim in the previous conviction was 6 years old.

Villegas was added to the most wanted list on July 22 along with five other men, three of whom have been arrested in the past week: Reggie Ellenwood, 58; Scott Halle, 45; and Pedro Munoz, 57.