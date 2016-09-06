Owen Labrie’s lawyers respond to Chessy Prout’s interview

Chessy Prout during her interview with Today on August 30.
Chessy Prout during her interview with Today on August 30. –Today/Twitter
By
September 6, 2016

Owen Labrie’s attorneys are “troubled” by Chessy Prout’s words during her interview with the Today show last week, they told CBS This Morning on Tuesday.

“We were troubled that the statements that she made went unchallenged,” said Jaye Rancourt, Labrie’s attorney. “When she makes statements purporting to know what the jury is thinking, that statement goes unchallenged in the media. Then it’s picked up that he’s a rapist and a predator and a horrible person. When the fact was that he was found innocent of that conduct. And when you are innocent, you are innocent. Bottom line.”

Advertisement

Labrie, 20, was convicted a year ago of three counts misdemeanor assault and using a computer to lure his victim for sex, a felony that requires he register as a sex offender. He was acquitted of the more serious rape charges.

Labrie was an 18-year-old senior at St. Paul’s School when he lured Prout to the attic of a school building and sexually assaulted her. Labrie was sentenced to a year in jail and is currently free on bail pending an appeal. His lawyers say the computer charge was not argued effectively.

Prout’s parents have filed suit against the elite prep school, saying the school condoned the “Senior Salute,” a competition between upperclassmen to “score” with younger girls.

Prout, now 17, gave her first media interview on August 30. In it, she said about the jury, “They said that they didn’t believe that he did it knowingly, and that frustrated me a lot because he definitely did do it knowingly. And the fact that he was still able to pull the wool over a group of people’s eyes bothered me a lot and just disgusted me in some way.”

When asked if Labrie regrets the incident, Rancourt said, “I certainly think he’s learned from this ordeal. He went to an encounter with this girl, who was 15. I think if he could do it over again, he wouldn’t go to the encounter with her. But he has maintained his innocence all along, that they did not have sex.”

Advertisement

When asked what they did, Rancourt said, “There was kissing and rubbing and there was certainly intimate contact, but not sexual intercourse. And that was his testimony.”

In the Today interview, Prout mentioned preparing for an apology letter from Labrie. When asked about such a letter, Rancourt said, “To the best of our knowledge, it was never offered as a plea bargain — just write an apology letter and the charges would go away — that was never an offer.”

Attorney Robin Melone, who said she was new to the case and still getting up to speed, accompanied Rancourt during the interview.

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.

TOPICS: Crime Local News
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
President Donald Trump, accompanied by German Chancellor Angela Merkel answers a question from a member of the media during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Politics
Trump sidesteps blame over wiretap row with Britain March 17, 2017 | 5:44 PM
FILE - In this April 9, 2013, file photo, signage at a J.C. Penney store is displayed in New York. J.C. Penney is listing the 138 locations it will shutter in the coming months as the retailer seeks to cut costs and improve its profitability. J.C. Penney Co. is hurting as more people shop online instead of heading to the mall. The closures are part of the company's previously announced plans to focus on its best-performing stores. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Business
Here are the 138 JC Penney stores that are closing March 17, 2017 | 5:34 PM
Students walk on the campus of Amherst College in Amherst, MA on Thursday, January 29, 2015. (Matthew Cavanaugh for The Boston Globe)
Local News
Hamsters left off list of Amherst College mascot finalists March 17, 2017 | 3:36 PM
Fox News host Sean Hannity is seen in the White House briefing room in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMMNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
Media
Sean Hannity denies pointing gun at Juan Williams on Fox set March 17, 2017 | 2:58 PM
ll bean
Business
L.L. Bean's sales level in 2016 as company weathers boycott March 17, 2017 | 1:16 PM
Local News
Pot shops are coming. Where to put them? March 17, 2017 | 1:07 PM
Boston, MA - 03/20/16 - Costumed spectators watch the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston, MA, March 20, 2016. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
Massachusetts is officially the most Irish state in America March 17, 2017 | 1:05 PM
Watertown Ma 03/17/2017 A somber scene at Fire scene aftermath at 29 Merrifield Avenue in Watertown.Jonathan Wiggs /GlobeStaff) Reporter:Topic
Local News
Watertown firefighter who died after collapsing at house fire had 5 kids March 17, 2017 | 12:43 PM
Local News
Officials: Woman pulled from burning apartment building dies March 17, 2017 | 11:21 AM
Local News
9 injured in Connecticut apartment fire March 17, 2017 | 11:06 AM
Sheep near to where Richard Michael Cawley, Vice President Mike Pence’s grandfather, lived before leaving for the U.S. in 1923 in Doocastle, County Mayo, Ireland, March 14, 2017. With the United States in the thick of an immigration debate, it is difficult not to view Cawley’s experience through the prism of current events.
Politics
'I am an American because of him': The journey of Pence's Irish grandfather March 17, 2017 | 9:50 AM
Local News
Hiker on snowshoe outing found dead on Maine mountain trail March 17, 2017 | 9:40 AM
Business
On Boston’s skyline, signs can be a tricky business March 17, 2017 | 9:37 AM
Boston-03/16/2017- Natacha Scott, (cq) Director of History Studies at Bridgewater State Univ. explains the size of countries on a huge 20-foot inflatable globe on display at the Boston Public School Headquarters in Dudley Square. The students from Nathan Hale School, entered the globe and viewed other maps as part of an effort to show students what the world really looks like. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(metro)
Local News
Is North America really bigger than Africa? This map sets things straight March 17, 2017 | 9:23 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Various types of marijuana are on display at Private Organic Therapy (P.O.T.), a non-profit co-operative medical marijuana dispensary, on October 19, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Attorney General Eric Holder announced new guidelines today for federal prosecutors in states where the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes is allowed under state law. Federal prosecutors will no longer trump the state with raids on the southern California dispensaries as they had been doing, but Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley recently began a crackdown campaign that will include raids against the facilities. Cooley maintains that virtually all marijuana dispensaries are in violation of the law because they profit from their product. The city of LA has been slow to come to agreement on how to regulate its 800 to 1,000 dispensaries. Californians voted to allow sick people with referrals from doctors to consume cannabis with the passage of state ballot Proposition 215 in 1996 and a total of 14 states now allow the medicinal use of marijuana. ( David McNew/Getty Images)
Business
State warns Leafly on ads for pot-delivery services March 17, 2017 | 9:16 AM
Boston,MA 01/01/07 Boston City Council chambers, Councillor Felix D. Arroyo in attendance at the first session of the new year. (pic request( (George Rizer/globe staff) section :metro
Local News
Severe dysfunction alleged in Suffolk Probate March 17, 2017 | 9:06 AM
Boston, MA - 10/30/2016 - An MBTA Greene Line train travels along the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Harvard Street in the Allston neighborhood of Boston, MA, October 30, 2016. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
Would Trump’s budget blueprint kill the Green Line extension? March 17, 2017 | 8:59 AM
Janet Foisie (left) and Robert A. Foisie.
Business
A charitable gift, a divorce, an angry ex-wife: WPI faces lawsuit over donation March 17, 2017 | 8:32 AM
Boston-01/14/2017- Michael Hathaway, 52, is homeless, and was beaten on December 22, by an Allied Security officer at TD Garden as MBTA Police stood by and did nothing. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
Security company, guard sued over alleged assaults of homeless at North Station March 17, 2017 | 7:46 AM
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, center, meets with U.S. and South Korea soldiers before the lunch meeting at the Camp Bonifas near the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, in Paju, South Korea, Friday, March 17, 2017.
National News
Tillerson: Use of pre-emptive force an option with North Korea March 17, 2017 | 7:13 AM
Local News
Maine woman gets prison for defrauding dozen people out of $150K March 17, 2017 | 6:48 AM
Local News
Ex-bar owner pleads guilty in $1M meth seizure March 17, 2017 | 4:43 AM
Local News
Officials: 10 arrested in interstate opioid trafficking ring March 17, 2017 | 4:35 AM
FILE Ñ President Donald Trump speaks during a healthcare discussion with House Committee chairs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington, March 10, 2017. President Trump portrayed his immigration banÕs legal defeat as the fault of politicized judges. This, combined with attacks on the media, undermines the ability of these institutions to act as checks on the president by dismissing their credibility.
Politics
Many Trump voters would feel program cuts in budget proposal March 17, 2017 | 3:50 AM
In this Jan. 26, 2017, photo, Joseph Nugent, a Boston College English professor, wears virtual reality goggles at the school's virtual reality lab in Boston. College students in Boston are developing a virtual reality game based on James Joyce’s ponderous tome “Ulysses.” Nugent says the goal of “Joycestick” is to expose new audiences to the works of one of Ireland’s most celebrated authors and to give a glimpse of how virtual reality can be used to enhance literature. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Local News
Turning James Joyce's 'Ulysses' into a virtual reality game March 17, 2017 | 1:58 AM
Local News
Maine, Iceland universities to sign off on agreement March 17, 2017 | 12:31 AM
White House press secretary Sean Spicer talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 16, 2017. Spicer discussed President Donald Trump's assertion that former President Barack Obama wire tapped him, the Trump Administration's proposed budget, and other topics. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Media
Watch Sean Spicer and CNN’s Jim Acosta get into a tiff over wiretapping claims March 16, 2017 | 10:47 PM
Local News
$1.1M from Maine marijuana bust goes to 8 law enforcement agencies March 16, 2017 | 10:38 PM
FILE - In this May 21, 2015 file photo, Andrew O'Keefe, of Mansfield, Mass., sits in court in Attleboro, Mass. O'Keefe has been sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to posting on an FBI website that he planned to kill the president of the United States. The U.S. Attorney's office says O'Keefe will be under supervised release for five years after being sentenced Thursday, March 16, 2017, in federal court in Boston. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP, File)
Crime
Mansfield man sentenced for posting threat against Obama March 16, 2017 | 10:28 PM
Politics
Watch Marty Walsh's impassioned response to Trump's proposed budget cuts March 16, 2017 | 9:36 PM