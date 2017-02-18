Woman who mistakenly linked Hernandez to Deflategate excused from serving

Aaron Hernandez (left) and defense attorney Ronald Sullivan discussed paperwork during pretrial hearings Monday in Boston.
Aaron Hernandez (left) and defense attorney Ronald Sullivan discussed paperwork during pretrial hearings Monday in Boston. –Chris Christo / Boston Herald via AP
By
The Boston Globe
12:37 AM

Three people were selected Friday to serve on the jury for the upcoming double murder trial of Aaron Hernandez, capping a bizarre day that included a Deflategate reference and some jurors possibly flouting a judge’s order barring any discussion of the case against the former New England Patriots star.

The Deflategate incident came up during questioning of a woman identified as juror 13 in Suffolk Superior Court. She told Judge Jeffrey Locke that she knew little about Hernandez, except for a brief conversation she overheard among co-workers about a year ago.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

TOPICS: Crime New England Patriots Deflategate Boston Globe
