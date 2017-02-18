Woman who mistakenly linked Hernandez to Deflategate excused from serving

Three people were selected Friday to serve on the jury for the upcoming double murder trial of Aaron Hernandez, capping a bizarre day that included a Deflategate reference and some jurors possibly flouting a judge’s order barring any discussion of the case against the former New England Patriots star.

The Deflategate incident came up during questioning of a woman identified as juror 13 in Suffolk Superior Court. She told Judge Jeffrey Locke that she knew little about Hernandez, except for a brief conversation she overheard among co-workers about a year ago.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.