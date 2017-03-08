Surviving witness in Aaron Hernandez case recalls ‘panic’

(030817 Boston, MA) Witness and shooting survivor Aquilino Freire testifies during former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez 's double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Nancy Lane/POOL)
Aquilino Freire testifies Wednesday. –Nancy Lane / Pool
AP,
March 8, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — A surviving witness in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has recalled the “panic” he felt when two friends were killed in Boston in 2012.

Aquilino Freire was in the back seat of a BMW when Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado were killed.

Appearing in court Wednesday, Freire says he heard a man’s voice yell, “What up (expletive)” before gunshots rang out. CBS Boston reports Freire recalls waving for help while bleeding heavily from his right arm. He says he told de Abreau to “keep strong” and says “it was like panic.”

Freire says the group was “just drinking, having fun” inside the Cure Lounge beforehand.

Prosecutors accuse Hernandez of fatally shooting both men as he rode in a silver Toyota 4Runner.

