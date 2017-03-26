Star witness held his own at Aaron Hernandez trial, experts say

He put him at the scene, he put the gun in his hands, and he described an unhinged pro athlete who killed two men over a minor slight at a sparsely crowded nightclub in July 2012 in Boston.

But Alexander Bradley, the star witness in the double murder trial of Aaron Hernandez, also disclosed compromising information about himself over four days of riveting testimony in Suffolk Superior Court. The admitted drug dealer, currently jailed in Connecticut for an unrelated 2014 club shooting, testified for prosecutors under an immunity deal.

