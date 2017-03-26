Star witness held his own at Aaron Hernandez trial, experts say

Alexander Bradley enters the courtroom and passes the defense table for his second day of testimony during former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez' double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is on trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former New England Patriots NFL football player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Pat Greenhouse /The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Alexander Bradley enters the courtroom and passes the defense table for his second day of testimony last Tuesday during former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez' double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. –Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe
By
The Boston Globe
1:52 PM

He put him at the scene, he put the gun in his hands, and he described an unhinged pro athlete who killed two men over a minor slight at a sparsely crowded nightclub in July 2012 in Boston.

But Alexander Bradley, the star witness in the double murder trial of Aaron Hernandez, also disclosed compromising information about himself over four days of riveting testimony in Suffolk Superior Court. The admitted drug dealer, currently jailed in Connecticut for an unrelated 2014 club shooting, testified for prosecutors under an immunity deal.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Crime New England Patriots Aaron Hernandez Boston Globe
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Local News
Vermont House to vote on bill to legalize marijuana March 26, 2017 | 10:39 AM
James Boyd Jr.’s death is one of seven recent incidents involving Department of Mental Health clients living in the community, frequently without proper supervision. Marilyn Boyd, his sister, looked through a bag of his belongings for the first time.
Local News
Spotlight: Massachusetts system fails many with serious mental illness March 26, 2017 | 10:26 AM
The Trustees of Reservations have zeroed in on five areas to create a public space that would likely cost tens of millions.
Local News
Dreams of a common on the waterfront March 26, 2017 | 9:24 AM
National News
New anxieties as Trump says Obamacare will 'explode' March 26, 2017 | 3:15 AM
President Donald Trump
Politics
After health care loss, Trump needs a victory soon March 25, 2017 | 9:31 PM
Politics
Self-inflicted collapse chokes GOP effort to undo Obamacare March 25, 2017 | 7:55 PM
Local News
Trump supporters rally in Boston, and counter-protesters are there, too March 25, 2017 | 5:35 PM
Crime
Police cite Cape Cod sixth-grader for trespassing March 25, 2017 | 5:01 PM
Local News
Korean War soldier from Massachusetts to get final farewell March 25, 2017 | 12:50 PM
Federal prosecutors say Albert Taderera was the “Incognito Bandit.” Above: A man robbed a Woburn bank in 2015.
Crime
'Incognito Bandit' arrested trying to board foreign flight March 25, 2017 | 11:42 AM
Nahant letter carrier John Uva regularly checks in with Tom Loftus. He called 911 once when Loftus didn’t recognize him.
Local News
When an older neighbor recedes from view, is calling the authorities moral — or meddling? March 25, 2017 | 11:37 AM
A black bear in captivity.
Local News
Officials say take down bird feeders April 1 to avoid bears March 25, 2017 | 10:55 AM
NBA
NBA bans Joakim Noah 20 games for drug violation March 25, 2017 | 10:48 AM
Crime
Juvenile charged in murder of Hartford 15-year-old boy March 25, 2017 | 9:33 AM
Supporters waved flags as Ron Paul prepared to speak.
Local News
Ron Paul to speak at Young Americans for Liberty summit March 25, 2017 | 9:11 AM
Governor Charlie Baker in his office at the State House.
Politics
Democrat Gonzalez says Baker fails leadership test March 25, 2017 | 8:48 AM
Gloucester-11/11/2014-Gloucester fisherman will be impacted by the new cod fishing ban. A cod caught on fisherman, Al Cottone's boat. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(metro)
Local News
Cod fishing catches plummet in waters off New England March 24, 2017 | 8:14 PM
Crime
Man who threatened Bill Clinton arraigned in dad's killing March 24, 2017 | 8:00 PM
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, a customer sets up his new iPhone 7 Plus, right, as he switches from the iPhone 6 at the Apple Store on Michigan Avenue during the release of the Apple iPhone 7 and the latest Apple Watches, in Chicago. New documents from WikiLeaks, posted Thursday, March 23, 2017, point to an apparent CIA program to hack Apple’s iPhones and Mac computers such that the exploits persist even after the devices are reset to factory conditions. Security experts say the exploits are plausible, but they are playing down the threat to typical users. The techniques typically require physical access to devices, something the CIA would only use for individuals it is targeting. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
Technology
Apple: Software flaws in latest WikiLeaks docs are all fixed March 24, 2017 | 7:56 PM
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., announces that he is abruptly pulling the troubled Republican health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Politics
Paul Ryan falls short in first test of Trump presidency March 24, 2017 | 7:10 PM
President Donald Trump, flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, before addressing members of the media regarding the health care overhaul bill, Friday, March 24, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Politics
AP fact check: Trump overlooks his Obamacare promise March 24, 2017 | 6:58 PM
(FILES) This file photo taken on October 10, 2016 shows The first childhood home of US presidential contender Donald Trump October 10, 2016 in New York. Donald Trump's childhood home in the Queens district of New York is to be auctioned off, and according to organizers, the amount could reach at least three times the estimate before the presidential election. The property was initially to be auctioned in mid-October, but the owners finally opted to withdraw it from the market, pending the outcome of the presidential election. Bids on the property will be taken until January 17, 2017 / AFP PHOTO / William EDWARDSWILLIAM EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images
National News
Investor flips Trump childhood home for 50 percent profit March 24, 2017 | 6:48 PM
Boston, MA - 2/21/2017 - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks during a news conference to announce the state's criminal justice system's review findings at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, MA, February 21, 2017. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Politics
Charlie Baker relieved at failure of GOP health care bill March 24, 2017 | 5:46 PM
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., announces that he is abruptly pulling the troubled Republican health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Politics
Watch: Paul Ryan holds press conference after pulling health care bill March 24, 2017 | 4:03 PM
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., speaks during a news conference on opioid and heroin abuse, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Politics
Shaheen: US needs strategy to counter Russian influence March 24, 2017 | 2:34 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh.
Local News
Walsh was a 'doughnut finisher' at Dunkin', and he wrote an essay about it March 24, 2017 | 1:37 PM
Text messages sent between Aaron Hernandez (left) and Alexander Bradley (right) read like a noir novel.
Local News
‘U left me with one eye and a lot of head trauma,’ Bradley texted to Aaron Hernandez March 24, 2017 | 1:21 PM
Local News
Boston man gets 5-year prison term in sale of stolen guns March 24, 2017 | 1:17 PM
A kit with naloxone, also known by its brand name Narcan, is displayed.
Local News
New Hampshire leads effort to view overdoses as crime scenes March 24, 2017 | 1:16 PM
Shannon O'Connor giving a pat on the back to Cody, a therapy dog, during a history class at the Chapman Farm School in Norwell. The school is trying to move to a former llama farm in East Bridgewater.
Local News
Fight brewing in East Bridgewater against a school for bullied kids March 24, 2017 | 11:02 AM