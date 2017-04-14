Ex-New Hampshire lawmaker to plead guilty in drug, sex case

AP,
April 14, 2017

KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire lawmaker has filed plans to plead guilty to charges of drug possession and trying to lure a 14-year-old girl over Facebook into a sexual encounter.

A Rockingham County prosecutor said Friday that Kyle Tasker is to enter the plea May 9. Authorities say he tried to lure an undercover police officer, posing as the girl. They say he offered alcohol and marijuana and proposed sexual encounters.

The 31-year-old Tasker was scheduled for trial next month. His lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Nottingham Republican resigned in March 2016.

The prosecutor says Tasker would receive three to 10 years in prison under a negotiated sentence and can ask that six months be suspended off the minimum term if he completes a sex offender program.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Crime Politics Local News New Hampshire
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Brookline Police Chief Daniel O’Leary attended the hearing Friday morning at Brookline Town Hall.
Local News
Brookline fires 2 officers who reported racial discrimination April 14, 2017 | 7:19 PM
The campus of Wellesley College.
Local News
Wellesley College student newspaper ignites free-speech debate April 14, 2017 | 7:12 PM
A longtime Boston nightclub impresario and wholesale fruit vendor, Mr. DiBella named the Peabody club in honor of his status as one of the top banana sellers in the area.
Local News
Louis DiBella, 91, whose Peabody nude dancing bar set a precedent April 14, 2017 | 6:44 PM
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, a Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta. Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights. Delta's move comes as United Airlines struggles to recover from images of a passenger's forced removal from a sold-out flight. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Travel
Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats April 14, 2017 | 6:22 PM
As crew members stand on the deck, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford heads to the Norfolk, Va., naval station on Friday, April 14, 2017 after almost a week of builder's trials during which the ships systems were tested. Construction on the Ford started in 2009. The $12.9 billion carrier experienced more than a year's delay and cost overruns. (Bill Tiernan/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
National News
Next-generation aircraft carrier: Builder's sea trials done April 14, 2017 | 6:12 PM
Crime
Vermont woman found guilty in vodka death of disabled child April 14, 2017 | 5:40 PM
In this still image from video, Aaron Hernandez, right, listens beside defense attorney Ronald Sullivan, Friday, April 14, 2017, in court in Boston, as he is pronounced not guilty of murder in the 2012 shootings of two men in a drive-by shooting in Boston. (WHDH-TV via AP, Pool)
Local News
Aaron Hernandez acquitted in Boston double murder April 14, 2017 | 2:49 PM
Politics
White House decides against releasing visitor records April 14, 2017 | 1:17 PM
This undated photo provided by the Wampanoag Confederation and made at their Massachusetts repository shows beads that once belonged to Massasoit Ousamequin, the Wampanoag leader who signed the first treaty with the Mayflower's Pilgrims in 1621. It is one of several artifacts that will be repatriated in a May 2017 ceremony to his original burial site on Burr's Hill Park overlooking Narragansett Bay in Warren, R.I.
Local News
Tribal chief who signed treaty with Pilgrims to be reburied April 14, 2017 | 1:14 PM
epa05810812 Senior Advisor to President Trump Jared Kushner attends a meeting with CEOs of manufacturing companies hosted by US President Donald J. Trump in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 23 February 2017. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Politics
Dems ask FBI to suspend Kushner's security clearance April 14, 2017 | 11:58 AM
World News
Afghanistan: 36 Islamic State fighters killed by large blast April 14, 2017 | 10:01 AM
Local News
Company pleads guilty to printing counterfeit Pats T-shirts April 14, 2017 | 8:57 AM
rendering by Elkus Manfredi Architects for 13massporthotel---- info from press release:BOSTON (April 13, 2017) – The Massachusetts Port Authority Board of Directors authorized MASSPORT to enter into an agreement and lease with Omni Hotels & Resorts (“Omni”) and New Boston Hospitality LLC to develop Boston’s newest hotel, adjacent to the Convention Center.
Business
Massport clears way for 1,000-room South Boston hotel April 14, 2017 | 8:44 AM
09/23/2016 BOSTON, MA Remotely operated cameras at new WGBH Studio at the Boston Public Library. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Business
WGBH, Ed Ansin reap huge windfall in sale of broadcast spectrum April 14, 2017 | 8:33 AM
April 13, 2017_ALLSTON- Chicken and Rice Guys on Harvard Ave. restaurant closed by Boston Inspectional Services after an E coli outbreak. (Joanne Rathe/ Globe Staff section: business topic:)
Local News
15 now sick in major E. coli outbreak at Chicken & Rice Guys April 14, 2017 | 8:24 AM
03/24/16: Dudley, MA: An old building (right) on the site where the Islamic Society of Worcester wants to build a cemetery, sits across the street from the home of Dudley resident Desiree Moninski (not pictured) on the left. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section:metro topic:26cemeterys1
Local News
After bitter fight for approval, Islamic Society abruptly drops plan for cemetery in town of Dudley April 14, 2017 | 8:15 AM
Local News
State police: 1 dead in rollover crash in Brockton April 14, 2017 | 7:26 AM
FILE-In this Oct. 21, 2002 photo shows Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney, left, visiting with former Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw during a halftime welcome home ceremony for Bradshaw, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced that Mr. Rooney died Thursday, April 13, 2017.
National News
10 things to know for today April 14, 2017 | 6:04 AM
World News
N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive under Trump April 14, 2017 | 5:57 AM
Local News
Report names 12 at Choate Rosemary Hall who allegedly abused students April 13, 2017 | 9:54 PM
Local News
US says aides pushed Walsh’s labor agenda April 13, 2017 | 9:51 PM
12/03/09 Quincy, MA An MBTA T train passing a retaining wall that has a temporary patch repair just north of the Quincy Center T Station on Thursday December 3, 2009. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff slug: 04quincyt section: metro reporter: Noah Bierman
Local News
Transit board approves $2B budget, calls for savings on T April 13, 2017 | 9:34 PM
Police on scene of a shooting near the intersection of Granite Ave and Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Scott Eisen for The Boston Globe)
Crime
Gunman sought after confrontation leads to fatal shooting in Dorchester April 13, 2017 | 9:14 PM
Tony Sanborn becomes emotional during a hearing at Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland, Maine, Thursday, April 13, 2017. The judge has set bail for Sanborn, who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for a 1989 murder and whose guilt has been called into question by new evidence. The key witness in Sanborn’s trial now says she didn’t see the killing. The judge is considering a motion for a new trial and set bail at $25,000. (Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via AP)
Local News
After witness recants, Maine man jailed for 27 years gets released April 13, 2017 | 9:08 PM
Business
Report: Uber used secret program to track Lyft drivers April 13, 2017 | 6:40 PM
This April 18, 2016 photo shows Jay Peak Resort. Sweeping plans for development in an economically depressed area of northern Vermont brought the promise of jobs to a region that has some of the highest unemployment rates in the state. But new allegations that Bill Stenger, president of Jay Peak ski resort, and his partner Ariel Quiros, owner of Jay Peak, misused more than $200 million in foreign investors' money in Ponzi-like fashion has brought some of the development to a halt and left state officials saying theyve been betrayed. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Local News
$150 million settlement announced in Vermont ski resort fraud case April 13, 2017 | 6:28 PM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, left, sits at the defense table when court is adjourned without a verdict on day five of jury deliberations in his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Crime
Jury in Aaron Hernandez's trial ends 5th day without verdict April 13, 2017 | 6:25 PM
Holding a transcript of her speech in the Senate Chamber, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts reacts to being rebuked by the Senate leadership and accused of impugning a fellow senator, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., the attorney general nominee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Warren was barred from saying anything more on the Senate floor about Sessions after she quoted from an old letter from Martin Luther King Jr.'s widow about Sessions. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Politics
Here’s why Elizabeth Warren didn’t run for president in 2016 April 13, 2017 | 4:45 PM
Local News
Man accused of sexually assaulting child in 1990s April 13, 2017 | 2:36 PM
Maine Gov. Paul LePage.
Politics
LePage considering Senate run, but says he'd be bad at job April 13, 2017 | 2:31 PM