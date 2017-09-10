Suspect in quadruple Groton slayings to appear in court

Courtesy photo of arrest of suspect for the murder of four people at 80 Common Street in Groton. Photo taken by Wagner Alcocer at his home at 42 Common Street where suspect was found naked.
Courtesy photo of arrest of suspect for the murder of four people at 80 Common Street in Groton. Photo taken by Wagner Alcocer at his home at 42 Common Street where suspect was found naked. –Courtesy of Wagner Alcocer
By
CRYSTAL HILL
AP,
September 10, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — A 22-year-old recent Oberlin College graduate and jazz drummer from Maine will face murder charges Monday in the slayings of four adults found at a Massachusetts home.

Orion Krause, of Rockport, Maine is scheduled for arraignment in Ayer District Court in connection with the deaths of an elderly man and woman and two middle-aged women in Groton, a town about 43 miles (69 kilometers) northwest of Boston, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said Sunday.

Town police found the man and two of the women dead inside the house and the other woman’s body outside on Friday night. The victims’ have yet to be identified.

Advertisement

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the victims appeared to have died of blunt force trauma. She called the situation “a tragic incident of family violence” but it’s unclear how Krause is related to the victims.

Neighbor Wagner Alcocer, 52, unwittingly became a witness when the suspect showed up at his back door, naked and muddy, that evening and calmly told Alcocer he “just murdered four people,” according to Alcocer.

Alcocer told The Associated Press that the suspect’s eyes were “very red” and he had cuts on his body and blood above his eye and knee but was unarmed and seemed vulnerable.

“He looked like a nice kid who needed help, he was skinny (and) tall. I thought he was the victim of the prank, or in an accident or had a mental health problem. He wasn’t bleeding profusely or anything,” Alcocer said.

Alcocer, who had never seen Krause until that night, had thought the alleged confession was “just crazy talk.” It wasn’t until Krause was later taken away in an ambulance that a detective confirmed to Alcocer that the killings had taken place, Alcocer said.

It’s unclear whether Kraus has an attorney. Relatives of Krause in Rockport, Maine, did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Advertisement

Oberlin College & Conservatory, a liberal arts college in Ohio with a prestigious music program, has identified Krause as a 2017 graduate of the school’s conservatory.

“The nature of this crime is horrific, and the grief of family and friends immeasurable. And yet Orion is one of our own,” said Oberlin president Carmen Ambar and the conservatory’s dean, Andrea Kalyn, in an email to the school community.

Krause’s Facebook page says he studied jazz at the school. The school’s website shows that Krause put on a senior recital in April.

TOPICS: Crime
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
A beach is littered with rubble in the Baie Nettle area of Marigot, on September 10, 2017 on Saint-Martin island, devastated by Hurricane Irma. People on the islands of Saint Martin and Saint Barts turn to the colossal task of rebuilding after Hurricane Irma laid waste to their infrastructure and shattered their lives. / AFP PHOTO / Martin BUREAUMARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images
Local News
‘Then all hell broke loose again’: A Boston chef describes surviving Hurricane Irma on devastated island September 11, 2017 | 11:30 AM
Politics
Trump and first lady commemorate Sept. 11 anniversary September 11, 2017 | 9:14 AM
Boston, MA., 09/01/17, 29 Commonwealth Ave. (Haddon Hall on the corner of Berkeley St.). Philanthropist Sandy Edgerley recently purchased the building and plans to gut-renovate it, restoring the outside and inside to reflect the building's orginal features. She plans to convert it from the current office use to a private club. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Business
A new take on old Back Bay private clubs in a bid to attract younger members September 11, 2017 | 8:45 AM
The Baker Library at the Harvard Business School on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Local News
Scholarships will try to lure more first-generation students to Harvard Business School September 11, 2017 | 8:40 AM
A couple embraces on the Brooklyn Promenade as the Tribute in Light rises above the lower Manhattan skyline Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York. The two blue pillars of light provide a visual reminder of how the Twin Towers, destroyed in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, once stood above the city skyline. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
National News
US commemorates 9/11; thousands expected at ground zero September 11, 2017 | 8:32 AM
Local News
‘How do you thank someone for saving your life?’ September 11, 2017 | 8:26 AM
10/19/2014 - Keene, NH - From left: Ally McNamee, cq, a sophomore from Newburyport, MA; Sam Jones, cq, a senior from Hampton, CT; Rory Bogel, cq, a senior from Fairfield, CT; and Natashia Baker, cq, of Woodsville, NH; all participated in the cleanup on Sunday morning, October 19, 2014. Hundreds of students participated volunteered Sunday morning to clean up the Keene State campus and surrounding area in response to a Facebook post. Students carried buckets, bags, brooms and other cleaning tools as they marched across campus, many wearing Keene State sweatshirts, to restore order after a night of chaos. The annual Keene Pumpkin Festival devolved into mayhem on Saturday, October 18, as people threw beer bottles, lit fires, overturned at least one car and clashed with police. Topic: 20Keene . Story by Jeremy Fox/Globe Correspondent. Photo by Dina Rudick/Globe Staff.
Local News
Keene revisits permit for pumpkin festival due to past riots September 11, 2017 | 8:25 AM
policelights
Local News
54-year-old killed in crash on Springfield highway September 11, 2017 | 8:22 AM
FILE - In this April 29, 2017, file photo, Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist to President Donald Trump, tours The AMES Companies, Inc., with the president in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Politics
Bannon unsparing in criticism of GOP September 11, 2017 | 8:10 AM
policelights
Local News
Police: 2 motorcyclists wounded in shooting on I-93 September 11, 2017 | 8:10 AM
epa06196078 Meteorologist Mike Seidel of the The Weather Channel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting on the full effects of Hurricane Irma's strike in Miami, Florida, USA, 10 September 2017. Many areas are under mandatory evacuation orders as Irma approaches Florida. The National Hurricane Center has rated Irma as a Category 4 storm as the eye crosses the lower Florida Keys. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
Media
As Irma's winds rise, so does a debate over TV storm reporting September 11, 2017 | 8:00 AM
This October 2013 family photo shows Carrie DeKlyen and husband Nick DeKlyen in Grand Rapids, Mich. Carrie DeKlyen sacrificed the chance to prolong her life to give birth to her sixth child. Doctors removed Carrie's feeding and breathing tubes on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, a day after her daughter, Life Lynn, was born at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich. DeKlyen chose to forgo clinical trials and chemotherapy to treat her brain cancer, since it would have meant ending her pregnancy. Their daughter was born prematurely, at 24 weeks and five days into the pregnancy and weighing 1 pound, four ounces.
National News
Michigan woman who chose baby instead of chemotherapy has died September 11, 2017 | 7:59 AM
National News
A couple got married during Irma before going on rescue missions September 11, 2017 | 3:30 AM
This photo provided by Michael Sechler shows a stranded manatee in Manatee County, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
Weather
2 stranded manatees helped after Irma sucks water from bay September 11, 2017 | 2:25 AM
National News
Irma brings fears of surge, sewers and toxins to Tampa area September 10, 2017 | 8:15 PM
crash
Local News
2 motorcyclists killed in collision during charitable ride in Maine September 10, 2017 | 6:30 PM
Local News
State hopes to return unclaimed accounts, property to owners September 10, 2017 | 6:26 PM
Lynn, MA - 9/102017 - Democratic Representative Seth Moulton (cq) thanks Melissa Casey (cq), of Beverly, and other volunteers who pitched in at several locations around Lynn, as part of the National Day of Service and Remembrance, for the 16th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. This is on the Lynn Common. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 11list Reporter: Andrew Grant
Politics
Moulton and Kennedy eye Democratic redistricting battle September 10, 2017 | 6:24 PM
Cambridge shooting aftermath
Local News
Suspect in custody after shooting on MIT campus September 10, 2017 | 5:56 PM
Newton, MA 09/12/ 07 Greg Sabina (cq), age 16, a student at Catholic Memorial High School works on the written portion of an SAT test prep class in the offices of Princeton Review in Newton, MA on Wednesday, September 12, 2007. (John Bohn / Globe Staff) section: METRO; slug: 16SAT ; reporter: Unknown Library Tag 09202007
Education
Massachusetts students have the second-highest ACT scores September 10, 2017 | 4:13 PM
Local News
Court to hear arguments in hospital shooting case appeal September 10, 2017 | 4:01 PM
Local News
Nearly 90-year-old Massachusetts clothing store closing September 10, 2017 | 3:20 PM
World News
McCain to North Korea: Aggression will lead to 'extinction' September 10, 2017 | 2:40 PM
gyros
Local News
What Bostonians need to know this week September 10, 2017 | 12:42 PM
National News
Trump receives 'comprehensive update' on Hurricane Irma September 10, 2017 | 11:37 AM
Shoot at Irma
National News
Officials ask Floridians not to shoot at Hurricane Irma September 10, 2017 | 10:53 AM
Local News
'Seed ark' in Framingham preserves rare, threatened plants September 10, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Politics
Trump action on young immigrants divides some GOP districts September 10, 2017 | 7:56 AM
An artist rendering of a proposed Fenway Park replica ballpark for the Pawtucket Red Sox. (Courtesy Pawtucket Red Sox)
MLB
Hearings on new PawSox stadium plan to begin this week September 10, 2017 | 7:25 AM
09/08/17 -- Methuen, MA -- Jacqueline Diaz (left, in gray sweatshirt) mother of Jaydee Soto, visits the memorial site of Jaydee Soto on September 8, 2017, in Methuen, Massachusetts. Jaydee Soto, 11, was killed after being hit by a car on the corner of Broadway and Kirk Street in Methuen, MA last night. (Kayana Szymczak for The Boston Globe)
Local News
22-year-old charged in death of girl hit by car in Methuen September 9, 2017 | 9:30 PM