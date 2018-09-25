A Mass. man is facing charges in California after authorities found a marijuana grow operation on his property

Michael Smith, 35, was arrested last week during a drug bust approximately 100 miles north of Sacramento.

The marijuana plants found by authorities at a California property where two men, including one from Massachusetts, were arrested in connection to an illegal commercial marijuana grow operation last week.
The marijuana plants found by authorities at a California property where two men, including one from Massachusetts, were arrested in connection to an illegal commercial marijuana grow operation last week. –Butte County Sheriff's Office
By
10:11 AM

A Massachusetts man is facing drug charges in California after authorities there alleged he was involved in an illicit marijuana growing operation.

Michael Smith, 35, was arrested on Sept. 17 in Berry Creek, California, as the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Unit searched a property where an earlier flyover revealed there was an illegal commercial marijuana growing operation, according to a press release published Saturday.

Smith, who was taken into custody on $50,000 bail, was charged with felony maintaining a residence for the purpose of drug sales, felony cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale, and also possession of brass knuckles, authorities said.

Advertisement

As a police caravan drove into the 2690 block of Bean Creek Road last week, Smith was driving a Toyota truck that was leaving the property before he turned around and followed the vehicles to the site, officials said.

Smith was then detained while officers served a search warrant.

While on the property, police found processed marijuana packaged for sale inside both a residence and a vehicle, as well as three “self-made AR-15 rifles, all illegal in California along with numerous rounds of ammunition and other firearms,” the press release said.

Butte County Sheriff’s Office
Butte County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities also discovered a travel trailer that was being used by a drug trafficking organization that had rented the property from Berry Creek resident Mark De La Gardie, 59, to cultivate marijuana, officials said.

A second grow site maintained by the organization was found on a property Smith owns, according to the release.

“Water was illegally being drafted from a nearby creek and stored in an above ground swimming pool to be used on the marijuana plants,” the release from the sheriff’s office said.

Butte County Sheriff’s Office

During the search of the site, two other men eluded authorities and fled into the woods with a handgun, officials said.

De La Gardie, 59, of Berry Creek, was arrested at the scene on a variety of drug and firearms charges, authorities said. He was booked and held on $150,000 bail.

Advertisement

A third man, Calvin Merrill, 46, of Fair Oaks, California, was cited as the special enforcement unit officers were leaving the property and saw him in a vehicle traveling on Bean Creek Road.

Authorities found three pounds of marijuana in turkey oven bags after they searched Merrill’s vehicle, the press release said. He was cited for the transportation of marijuana for sale and for driving on a suspended license due to driving under the influence.

TOPICS: Crime National Local Marijuana
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Ulhas Kudva
Local
‘He was a great family guy’: Westford community mourns death of father of two, who was struck and killed by a car while jogging September 25, 2018 | 9:44 AM
Local
31-year-old woman dies in apparent drowning off Quincy September 25, 2018 | 9:25 AM
Allen Warner.
Local
Search is on for man suspected of killing estranged wife in Marshfield September 25, 2018 | 9:08 AM
Politics
The Latest: WH 'open' to testimony by 2nd Kavanaugh accuser September 25, 2018 | 7:40 AM
Politics
With newfound aggressiveness, GOP ramps up Kavanaugh fight September 25, 2018 | 12:40 AM
Politics
In TV interview, Kavanaugh denies sexually assaulting anyone September 25, 2018 | 12:39 AM
Politics
Faced with second accuser, Republicans fight for Kavanaugh September 25, 2018 | 12:39 AM
Politics
Rosenstein's job to be topic of Thursday meeting with Trump September 25, 2018 | 12:37 AM
Local
Maine man dies in 4-car crash on I-95 in New Hampshire September 24, 2018 | 10:58 PM
Politics
Kavanaugh says he won't let 'false accusations' push him out September 24, 2018 | 8:22 PM
AMHERST, MASS. -- Nov. 21, 2006 --The 22-story University of Massachusetts W.E.B. Du Bois Library is shown across from the campus pond. There have been renovations at the library, which now includes a cafe near the entrance and, on the lower level, an area called the Learning Commons with lounge chairs, computers, a writing center, study rooms and academic advising. -- PHOTOGRAPH BY NANCY PALMIERI
Local
UMass fraternity charged after student got alcohol poisoning September 24, 2018 | 8:07 PM
Local
Woman is shot in Marshfield; police search for shooter September 24, 2018 | 7:20 PM
Politics
Republicans are digging in on Kavanaugh. Here's why. September 24, 2018 | 6:37 PM
Local
A man spat in a pregnant woman’s face after she wouldn’t pay his MBTA fare, police say September 24, 2018 | 6:01 PM
medical stethoscope isolated on white background
Health
State issues alert after surge in Hepatitis A cases September 24, 2018 | 5:35 PM
World
How an Indonesian teenager survived 49 days drifting at sea September 24, 2018 | 4:55 PM
Gritty
NHL
The Flyers are debuting their horrifying new mascot against the Bruins September 24, 2018 | 4:46 PM
19roadtrips - Ride the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway for great mountain views. (Brenda Rudinsky/NHDTTD)
Local
Connecticut man dies after fall down 250-foot waterfall in N.H. September 24, 2018 | 4:16 PM
Local
One mariner killed, another injured in attack aboard a fishing vessel September 24, 2018 | 3:40 PM
Quincy, MA - 9/15/2018 - Senator Elizabeth Warren addresses the crowd during a town hall meeting at Quincy High School on Saturday, September 15, 2018. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe) Topic: (metro)
Politics
Elizabeth Warren wants Mass. residents to get out the vote in nearby out-of-state districts September 24, 2018 | 3:30 PM
Politics
Employers giving paid leave getting tax credits in new law September 24, 2018 | 3:27 PM
Boston, MA - 9/23/2018 - Boston police special operations truck and officers, on West Springfield st. The scene of a police officer shot. Suspect barricaded. 89 West Springfield st South End neighborhood of Boston (John Cetrino for The Boston Globe)
Local
What we know about the shooting of a Boston police officer in the South End September 24, 2018 | 2:46 PM
Local
ATV crash in Massachusetts leaves one teenager dead, another injured September 24, 2018 | 2:09 PM
Politics
Fed's 3rd hike this year expected despite rising trade risks September 24, 2018 | 12:15 PM
Politics
Rosenstein still has his job _ at least till Trump showdown September 24, 2018 | 11:06 AM
Politics
Trump: No statehood for Puerto Rico with critics in office September 24, 2018 | 10:40 AM
Local
Stow man dies after medical issue causes Northborough crash, police say September 24, 2018 | 10:28 AM
Local
19-year-old woman dies in I-495 crash early Sunday morning September 24, 2018 | 10:10 AM
woman shark bite bahamas
Local
A Mass. woman was bitten by a shark while spearfishing in the Bahamas September 24, 2018 | 9:55 AM
Politics
The Latest: Trump says Democrats trying to destroy Kavanaugh September 24, 2018 | 7:49 AM