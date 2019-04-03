For months, she fell ill at work. Then, police say, she watched video of a co-worker spiking her drink.

By
Antonia Noori Farzan, The Washington Post
6:17 PM

For months, Rong Yuan sensed that something was wrong at the engineering firm where she worked.

Often, her meals had a strange taste and an odd smell. Water that she had left unattended took on a strange flavor and odor, too. She repeatedly suffered from “immediate and significant health problems” after eating or drinking, according to court records. On more than one occasion, the symptoms became so severe that she had to go to the hospital.

Police in Berkeley, California, now believe that she was being slowly and methodically poisoned by a colleague, whose motives remain unclear.

As Berkeleyside first reported, David Xu, 34, was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with attempting to kill Yuan, his co-worker at the small Bay Area company. Authorities allege that over the course of 18 months, he repeatedly slipped toxic metals into her food and water, causing her to become seriously ill.

Advertisement

The engineer’s surreptitious attempts to poison his colleague, and her subsequent illnesses, began sometime around Oct. 9, 2017, court records say. The strange smells and odd ailments started to seem even more suspicious the following winter when, on two separate occasions, Yuan’s family members got sick after drinking from a water bottle that she had brought home from work.

Yuan finally discovered what was going on after she got the idea to review footage from a surveillance camera in her office, officials said in a probable-cause statement. On two occasions in February and March, they say, Xu could be seen adding a substance to her water bottle. Samples taken from her water bottle on both those days contained “a toxic amount of cadmium,” police wrote.

Police also took blood samples from Yuan and the two relatives who had fallen ill in November and December after drinking from her bottle. All three tested positive for elevated levels of cadmium, according to court papers.

Cadmium, a naturally occurring metal that police said could lead to “organ system toxicity, cancer and/or death,” has historically been used to create vivid pigments and paints with rich yellow, orange and red hues. Today, it is primarily used for manufacturing batteries. It was among the chemicals reportedly found in the basement laboratory of a German man who was sentenced to life in prison in March for poisoning his co-workers’ sandwiches because he was curious to see how the chemicals would affect their health.

Advertisement

Eating or drinking water with high cadmium levels irritates the stomach, leading to vomiting and diarrhea and sometimes death, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. Over a long period of time, the agency warns, consuming smaller amounts of cadmium can result in kidney damage and cause bones to become brittle and break more easily.

Xu and Yuan worked together at Berkeley Engineering and Research, Inc., which names 11 employees on its website and has yet to comment on the allegations. According to Berkeleyside, Xu was listed as the principal engineer before his arrest, when his résumé was scrubbed from the company’s site. He had worked there since 2009 and reportedly ran the company’s materials and metallurgy laboratory while also offering his services as an expert witness for trials.

In 2013, after bolts that were supposed to be holding together a new span of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge unexpectedly snapped, alarming commuters, reporters sought out Xu for his perspective as an experienced metallurgist.

“This is most likely a perfect storm situation,” he was quoted as telling the Associated Press. ”A lot of these factors alone might not have caused this issue, but together most likely could have pushed it over the edge.”

Yuan, who could not be reached for comment late Tuesday, is described on the company’s website as an engineer with a doctoral in materials science.

Xu faces charges of attempted premeditated murder resulting in great bodily injury, which is considered a serious felony and carries a minimum life sentence in California. He has also been charged with two additional counts of felony poisoning stemming from the November and December incidents and is being held without bail.

Advertisement

“As you all know, he’s presumed innocent,” his attorney, Julia Jayne, told reporters at his arraignment on Tuesday. “These are allegations, only allegations. Charges have been filed.”

Describing her client as someone who belongs to “a loving family and community” and presents no threat, Jayne also said that Xu had no prior criminal record, according to CBS San Francisco. She noted that he owns a home and is married with two children.

The Berkeley Police Department and Alameda County District Attorney’s office declined to comment on the case. Court records indicate that a plea hearing is set for Thursday.

___

The Washington Post’s Allyson Chiu contributed to this report.

TOPICS: Crime National Trending Washington Post Trending News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
National
Details shared in family killed in California cliff plunge April 3, 2019 | 5:44 PM
Maura Murray, of Hanson, Mass., shown in an undated photo released by family, police said, was last seen Monday, Feb. 9, 2004, on Ammonoosuc Road in the Woodsville neighborhood of Haverhill, N.H., where she had crashed her car.
Local
Despite speculation, investigators find no new evidence in case of missing UMass student April 3, 2019 | 5:11 PM
Politics
Creeping floodwaters threaten Washington's cherry blossoms April 3, 2019 | 4:47 PM
The suspect.
Local
Police release photo of man being sought in connection with Seaport hit-and-run April 3, 2019 | 4:43 PM
Politics
Pence warns Turkey against buying Russian air defense system April 3, 2019 | 4:16 PM
Politics
Trump EPA weighs reviving massive Mississippi flood project April 3, 2019 | 3:55 PM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump is tilting at wind farms again April 3, 2019 | 3:41 PM
Politics
Senate takes step to fill senior ranks at State Department April 3, 2019 | 3:26 PM
BOSTON, MA - March 13, 2019: - Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey speaks during a press conference at the Massachusetts Attorney General's office in Boston MA on March 13, 2019. She addressed a series of investigations by her office into care at Massachusetts nursing home facilities that uncovered systemic failures. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter:
Local
Martha Coakley is taking a job a Juul later this month April 3, 2019 | 3:07 PM
Politics
Mar-a-Lago arrest spotlights security risks at Trump estate April 3, 2019 | 2:06 PM
Politics
Ivanka Trump plans Africa trip to promote women's initiative April 3, 2019 | 1:21 PM
Politics
Trump adviser: White House 'fully behind' Moore for Fed April 3, 2019 | 1:19 PM
Politics
Ocasio-Cortez, Rand Paul join on withdrawing US from Syria April 3, 2019 | 12:24 PM
Local
An infant did not have any hospital visitors for 5 months. So this Boston nurse adopted her. April 3, 2019 | 11:59 AM
Politics
Less debate time for Trump picks after Senate rules change April 3, 2019 | 11:48 AM
Politics
Trump signs memorandum to stem counterfeit goods trafficking April 3, 2019 | 11:25 AM
This undated photo released by the Maine State Police, shows Det. Benjamin Campbell, who was fatally injured Wednesday, April 3, 2019, when a wheel came loose from a logging truck and struck him as he was assisting with a disabled vehicle alongside Interstate 95 in Maine. (Maine State Police via AP)
Local
31-year-old Maine state trooper killed by wheel that came off logging truck April 3, 2019 | 11:19 AM
Politics
The Latest: NATO head to make pitch for trans-Atlantic unity April 3, 2019 | 10:37 AM
Local
Ipswich man killed after car pins him in his garage, police say April 3, 2019 | 10:32 AM
Politics
House Judiciary panel approves subpoenas for Mueller report April 3, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Martin Shkreli is escorted by law enforcement agents in New York.
National
'Pharma Bro' in solitary confinement for alleged phone use April 3, 2019 | 10:13 AM
A car after it crashed into the gates of singer Taylor Swift's beachfront home.
Local
Car being chased by police crashes into Taylor Swift's gate in Rhode Island April 3, 2019 | 10:06 AM
Politics
US investigates seizure risk with electronic cigarettes April 3, 2019 | 9:14 AM
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) (L) and VIce President Joe Biden listen to remarks at the dedication ceremony for the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate, in Boston March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Politics
'You gave me hell': Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden have a history. It's complicated. April 3, 2019 | 7:05 AM
Politics
Trump claims he wasn't seeking pre-election health care vote April 3, 2019 | 12:14 AM
Politics
Trump takes a step back from threat to close southern border April 3, 2019 | 12:14 AM
Politics
NATO chief tells Congress of 'serious' alliance divisions April 3, 2019 | 12:12 AM
Politics
Trump pivots on pledges, exploring the art of the climb-down April 3, 2019 | 12:07 AM
Politics
Trump team and China resume uphill effort to end trade rift April 3, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Politics
Trump team and China resume uphill effort to end trade rift April 2, 2019 | 8:52 PM