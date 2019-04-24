Man who sold coins stolen from Gronk’s house gets probation

Eric Tyrrell, of Foxborough, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty.

Eric Tyrrell.
Eric Tyrrell. –Foxborough Police Department
The (Attleboro, Mass.) Sun Chronicle,
9:00 AM

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A man who pawned rare coins stolen from Rob Gronkowski’s home while the now-retired New England Patriots tight end was away to play in the Super Bowl has been placed on two years of probation.

A spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney tells The Sun Chronicle that Eric Tyrrell, of Foxborough, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to receiving stolen property.

Tyrrell was also ordered to stay away from Gronkowski’s home and from the victim, who was Gronkowski’s housemate.

Tyrell was not charged with participating in the Feb. 4, 2018 break-in. His attorney said he did not know the two silver dollar proofs were stolen when he sold them to a pawn shop for $3,550.



The coins were recovered.

Cases against two men indicted for the break-in are pending.

