Suspect in David Ortiz shooting is likely the same man wanted in Pennsylvania, authorities say

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Thursday that based on the images in the mug shots, and the name match, he believes it’s the same suspect.

By
The AP
updated at 1:11 PM

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — One of the suspects being sought in the shooting of former Red Sox superstar David Ortiz is believed to be the same man who’s wanted by Pennsylvania authorities on a charge of attempted homicide.

Luis Rivas-Clase, 31, is charged in an April 2018 shooting in Reading. The victim, who was shot in the lower back, told authorities that Rivas-Clase threatened to have him killed a few days before the shooting, according to the Berks County sheriff’s office.

Pennsylvania authorities released a mug shot of Rivas-Clase that strongly resembles the suspect in an image provided by Dominican authorities, who provided the same name but without the hyphen listed in U.S. court documents.

Police identified suspects in the David Ortiz shooting as, top row from left, Rolfy Ferreyra, aka Sandy, the alleged shooter; Joel Rodriguez de la Cruz, aka Squiddy; Oliver Moises Mirabal Acosta; and Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia, aka The Package. Bottom row from left, Polfirio Allende Dechamps Vazquez, aka The Kid; Luis Alfredo Rivas Clase (who remained at-large Wednesday), aka The Surgeon; and Reynaldo Rodriguez Valenzuela, aka The Chinaman. —Dominican Republic National Police via AP
Advertisement

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Thursday that based on the images in the mug shots, and the name match, he believes it’s the same suspect. He said confirmation would have to come through a fingerprint match.

In any event, Pennsylvania authorities don’t expect to see Rivas-Clase back in Pennsylvania to face trial anytime soon, if ever.

‘‘Since this individual would be subject to charges in the Dominican Republic, the chance of us getting him back is frankly far-fetched,’’ he told The Associated Press.

Rivas-Clase separately faces charges stemming from an October traffic stop in Reading. Police charged him with providing false identification to law enforcement and driving without a license. Bail was set at $10,000. Records show a bail bondsman posted bond on Nov. 29.

Rivas-Clase skipped bail and was subsequently declared a fugitive, according to an online docket.

A message was left for his attorney in that case. Court records do not list an attorney in the Pennsylvania attempted homicide case.

TOPICS: Crime David Ortiz Red Sox Local National World
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Politics
US long-term mortgage rates little changed; 30-year at 3.82% June 13, 2019 | 12:48 PM
Waltham
Local
DA: Infant dies after being found unresponsive at Waltham daycare June 13, 2019 | 12:36 PM
Politics
Federal agency recommends White House aide Conway be fired June 13, 2019 | 12:21 PM
06/11/2019 Boston Ma-A Red Line train derailed at JFK-Umass T stop during morning commute. Jonathan Wiggs GlobeStaffReporter:Topic:train derailment
Local
St. Louis won a bet with the MBTA. But Twitter users say taking over the T’s account is no prize. June 13, 2019 | 12:07 PM
Politics
Pelosi: No debt increase until spending limits are raised June 13, 2019 | 11:57 AM
Politics
Flynn's new lawyer is a Mueller critic, praised by Trump June 13, 2019 | 11:08 AM
Politics
Lawmakers say doctored videos pose national security threat June 13, 2019 | 11:01 AM
Politics
House committee subpoenas Flynn, Gates in Russia probe June 13, 2019 | 10:24 AM
A dejected Brad Marchand at end of game. Boston Ma-June 12, 2019--(Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff) loid 9.0.54633047 Bruins vs. Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup at TD Garden.
Bruins
Here's what Brad Marchand had to say about his costly attempted line change June 13, 2019 | 10:02 AM
Politics
The Latest: GOP House leaders avoid comment on Trump remark June 13, 2019 | 9:11 AM
CAMBRIDGE, MA - 8/31/2018: State of MBTA facilities
Commute
Live MBTA updates and service alerts June 13, 2019 | 9:08 AM
Police identified the men as, top row from left, Rolfy Ferreyra, aka Sandy, the alleged shooter; Joel Rodriguez de la Cruz, aka Squiddy; Oliver Moises Mirabal Acosta; and Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia, aka The Package. Bottom row from left, Polfirio Allende Dechamps Vazquez, aka The Kid; Luis Alfredo Rivas Clase (who remained at-large Wednesday), aka The Surgeon; and Reynaldo Rodriguez Valenzuela, aka The Chinaman.
David Ortiz
Police release photos of suspects in David Ortiz shooting June 13, 2019 | 8:52 AM
Politics
Dems assail Trump on being open to foreign election help June 13, 2019 | 7:05 AM
Entertainment
Danny Glover to testify at House slavery reparations hearing June 13, 2019 | 12:32 AM
Politics
Trump says he'd 'want to hear' foreign dirt on 2020 rivals June 12, 2019 | 6:51 PM
Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.
Local
Wynn receives final approvals to open Encore Boston Harbor casino June 12, 2019 | 6:22 PM
Local
Lynnfield firefighter accused of walking into store naked plans to retire June 12, 2019 | 5:48 PM
Politics
The Latest: ACLU seeks delay in decision on census question June 12, 2019 | 4:39 PM
Politics
Lawmakers challenge Trump official over Saudi arms sale June 12, 2019 | 3:52 PM
Local
Woburn man dies in Leominster crash June 12, 2019 | 3:09 PM
MFA
Local
MFA hiring outside counsel to investigate racist incidents during school visit June 12, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Politics
The Latest: Trump may visit Poland again in September June 12, 2019 | 2:48 PM
Politics
Senators question FBI on Russian hack of voting firm June 12, 2019 | 2:25 PM
Politics
May budget deficit hits record $207.8 billion June 12, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Politics
Trump: US sending 1,000 more troops to ally Poland June 12, 2019 | 12:52 PM
Boston, Ma-November2, 2013- Rolling Rally--Globe Staff Photo by Stan Grossfeld-World Series MVP David Ortiz and wife Tiffany (left) on Boylston Street during Rolling Rally.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz's wife gave a new update on his recovery from shooting June 12, 2019 | 12:48 PM
Christina Blackmore
Crime
Victim in Sunday hit-and-run crash in Duxbury dies; suspect arrested June 12, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Damage caused by a Red Line derailment on June 11, 2019.
Commute
MBTA explains why delays are continuing after Red Line derailment June 12, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Politics
House panel votes to hold top US officials in contempt June 12, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Politics
Trump Jr. glad Senate testimony 'is finally over' June 12, 2019 | 10:02 AM