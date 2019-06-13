Suspect in David Ortiz shooting is likely the same man wanted in Pennsylvania, authorities say

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — One of the suspects being sought in the shooting of former Red Sox superstar David Ortiz is believed to be the same man who’s wanted by Pennsylvania authorities on a charge of attempted homicide.

Luis Rivas-Clase, 31, is charged in an April 2018 shooting in Reading. The victim, who was shot in the lower back, told authorities that Rivas-Clase threatened to have him killed a few days before the shooting, according to the Berks County sheriff’s office.

Officials in the #DominicanRepublic have implicated Luis A. Rivas-Clase in the weekend shooting of @RedSox great @davidortiz. According to the @BerksSheriff & @BerksDA, he may be the same man involved in a 2018 shooting in #ReadingPA. Berks DA John Adams said "I'm not surprised." pic.twitter.com/0uhqAQev8c — Michael Yoder (@YoderReports) June 13, 2019

Pennsylvania authorities released a mug shot of Rivas-Clase that strongly resembles the suspect in an image provided by Dominican authorities, who provided the same name but without the hyphen listed in U.S. court documents.

Police identified suspects in the David Ortiz shooting as, top row from left, Rolfy Ferreyra, aka Sandy, the alleged shooter; Joel Rodriguez de la Cruz, aka Squiddy; Oliver Moises Mirabal Acosta; and Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia, aka The Package. Bottom row from left, Polfirio Allende Dechamps Vazquez, aka The Kid; Luis Alfredo Rivas Clase (who remained at-large Wednesday), aka The Surgeon; and Reynaldo Rodriguez Valenzuela, aka The Chinaman. —Dominican Republic National Police via AP

Advertisement

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Thursday that based on the images in the mug shots, and the name match, he believes it’s the same suspect. He said confirmation would have to come through a fingerprint match.

In any event, Pennsylvania authorities don’t expect to see Rivas-Clase back in Pennsylvania to face trial anytime soon, if ever.

‘‘Since this individual would be subject to charges in the Dominican Republic, the chance of us getting him back is frankly far-fetched,’’ he told The Associated Press.

Rivas-Clase separately faces charges stemming from an October traffic stop in Reading. Police charged him with providing false identification to law enforcement and driving without a license. Bail was set at $10,000. Records show a bail bondsman posted bond on Nov. 29.

Rivas-Clase skipped bail and was subsequently declared a fugitive, according to an online docket.

A message was left for his attorney in that case. Court records do not list an attorney in the Pennsylvania attempted homicide case.