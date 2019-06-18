Dominican officials arrest 11th suspect in David Ortiz case

An official identified the suspect as Franklin Junior Merán.

Investigative police collect evidence at the site where former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot the previous night inside the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Monday, June 10, 2019. Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said Ortiz was at the bar around 8:50 p.m. Sunday when a gunman approached from behind and shot him at close range. (AP Photo/Luis Gomez)
Police collect evidence at the site where David Ortiz was shot at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Monday, June 10, 2019. –Luis Gomez / AP
By
Martin Jose Adames Alcantara, Associated Press
4:52 PM

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday announced the arrest of an 11th suspect in the attempted killing of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz.

Related Links

An official identified the suspect as Franklin Junior Merán. The official, who agreed to disclose the information only if not quoted by name because they weren’t authorized to discuss the case publicly, told The Associated Press that Merán is accused of renting one of the cars used in the June 9 shooting at a bar in Santo Domingo.

Ten other suspects have already been ordered to spend a year in preventive detention as the investigation continues, including the alleged shooter. Authorities say they are looking for at least three other suspects, including the man they believe paid the hit men.

Advertisement

Officials have released few details in the case and have held private court hearings, but Chief Prosecutor Jean Alain Rodríguez told reporters he expects to release more details in the case on Wednesday.

The newest arrest came as doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital upgraded Ortiz’s condition from ‘‘guarded’’ to ‘‘good.’’ Doctors in the Dominican Republic had removed Ortiz’s gallbladder and part of his intestines before he was flown to Boston for further treatment.

The Red Sox issued a statement Tuesday on behalf of his wife, Tiffany Ortiz, who said he continues to make progress and ‘‘we remain grateful to everyone who has helped David through this ordeal.’’ She added that the 10-time All-Star’s road to recovery ‘‘has been bolstered by the many expressions of love’’ from around the world and it has ‘‘lifted his spirits tremendously.’’

TOPICS: Crime Red Sox David Ortiz Local National World
Politics
Trump's Pentagon pick is Army veteran, defense lobbyist June 18, 2019 | 4:06 PM
The milk snake captured by Jenna Lees-Rolfe and her husband on Saturday after it bit their son James.
Local
A 9-month-old Medford boy was bitten by a snake in his family's kitchen June 18, 2019 | 3:19 PM
Photojournalist Tom Fox snapped this picture before running behind a column. Fox's first instinct when he saw the gunman had been to reach for his camera.
National
The story behind a Dallas photographer's picture of the courthouse shooter June 18, 2019 | 3:06 PM
Politics
The Latest: Dems slam White House after Shanahan withdrawal June 18, 2019 | 2:33 PM
Politics
Shanahan drops bid to lead Pentagon, citing 'painful' past June 18, 2019 | 2:17 PM
Politics
Trump: Shanahan out at Pentagon, Esper now acting secretary June 18, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Kyle Kashuv, survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, speaks at the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, April 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Education
Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv says Harvard rescinded his admission. It's happened before. June 18, 2019 | 1:44 PM
Politics
3 things to watch for from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday June 18, 2019 | 12:10 PM
Crime
Watch: Man allegedly fakes heart attack while another steals from a cash register in Malden June 18, 2019 | 10:39 AM
Jon Stewart on Mitch McConnell comments.
Politics
'No, Mitch McConnell, I’m not bent out of shape' June 18, 2019 | 9:55 AM
jamaica plain shooting
Crime
2 men killed in Jamaica Plain shooting June 18, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Crime
Here's the latest in the David Ortiz shooting case June 18, 2019 | 8:10 AM
Politics
AP source: Manafort to remain in federal custody June 18, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Politics
The Latest: McConnell: US not trying to start war with Iran June 18, 2019 | 6:39 AM
Politics
Pompeo: US forces in Persian Gulf just a deterrent June 18, 2019 | 6:27 AM
Politics
Trump says US will begin deporting millions June 18, 2019 | 12:25 AM
Health
Boston Children’s is still the No. 1 pediatric hospital in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report June 18, 2019 | 12:01 AM
Gordon Reid and Mark McGowan
Business
Stop & Shop's president is stepping down June 17, 2019 | 7:26 PM
David Ortiz
Man who allegedly paid suspects in David Ortiz shooting is identified in court documents June 17, 2019 | 6:50 PM
A woman's shadow cast on the side of a red line train at JFK station on Monday morning.
Commute
Marty Walsh says the MBTA should hold off on its fare hike after the Red Line derailment June 17, 2019 | 6:38 PM
Politics
Debating impeachment, Democrats have 2020 on their minds June 17, 2019 | 6:38 PM
National
Shark bites child in third North Carolina attack this season June 17, 2019 | 6:17 PM
This X-Ray imagery provided by The University of Kansas Health System shows the skull of Eli Gregg with a knife embedded. The 15-year-old Kansas boy is recovering days after doctors removed a 10
National
'It is almost a miracle': Kansas boy survives knife to the face June 17, 2019 | 6:08 PM
Politics
US releases photos to bolster claim Iran attacked tankers June 17, 2019 | 5:05 PM
Politics
US restores some aid to El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala June 17, 2019 | 4:42 PM
Boston, MA- April 05, 2017: Keynote speaker, Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone addresses the crowd during The 21st annual Immigrants' Day at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, MA on April 05, 2017. More than 1,000 people were expected to visit Beacon Hill over the course of the day, celebrating the contributions of Massachusetts' 1 million foreign-born people to the state's economy, culture and civic life, and to advocate for legislation and budget items that are priorities for our foreign-born residents. (Globe staff photo / Craig F. Walker) section: sport reporter:
Media
Somerville's mayor is suing Kirk Minihane and Barstool Sports June 17, 2019 | 4:40 PM
Politics
Nuclear changes, more troops heighten US-Iran tensions June 17, 2019 | 4:10 PM
Local
Apparent human remains found behind a shed in Wakefield June 17, 2019 | 3:34 PM
Commuters at the JFK/UMass Red Line station cross over the tracks via a sky bridge on Monday morning.
Commute
What to expect on the Red Line this week June 17, 2019 | 3:16 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh
Local
The city is piloting a program providing free menstrual supplies to BPS students June 17, 2019 | 2:48 PM