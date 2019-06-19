David Ortiz wasn’t intended target of shooting, Dominican authorities say

Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez says the target was another man, dressed similarly to Ortiz, who was seated with the former Red Sox slugger.

Security video shows retired Red Sox star David Ortiz when gunman pulls up and fires.
–Screenshot
By
The AP
updated at 6:27 PM

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican Republic’s lead prosecutor says former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was not the target of a shooting in a nightclub in his hometown on June 9.

Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez says the target was another man, dressed similarly to Ortiz, who was seated with the ex-baseball star on the night of the June 9 shooting at a bar in Santo Domingo.

Rodríguez says the shooting was orchestrated by a member of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel, who remains on the run. He did not immediately describe a motive.

Ortiz remains hospitalized from the gunshot wound to his back. Doctors have upgraded his condition from ‘‘guarded’’ to ‘‘good.’’

This story will be updated.

