The official story on David Ortiz’s shooting keeps changing

As Dominican officials continue to release information about the alleged plot behind the June 9 shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz, the story keeps changing.

On Sunday, Dominican authorities said at a news conference that the alleged price for the shooting was $30,000 — not $7,800 as they previously claimed. Police spokesman Frank Felix Duran Mejia described the haggling that led planners to arrive at the $30,000 figure, but he offered no explanation for the discrepancy.

And in the same announcement at the National Police palace, Duran Mejia did not directly respond to questions from reporters about whether authorities are still looking for a woman they previously said was wanted: Maria Fernanda Villasmil Manzanilla, also known as “The Venezuelan.’’