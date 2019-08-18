Epstein’s purported madam now a focus in sex abuse cases

Ghislaine Maxwell is one of the most prominent members of Epstein's circle left.

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 1991, file photo Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxwell, reads a statement in Spanish in which she expressed her family's gratitude to the Spanish authorities, aboard the "Lady Ghislaine" in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Ghislaine is one of the most prominent figures left from the orbit of Jeffrey Epstein after his suicide in jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. (AP Photo/Dominique Mollard, File) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET
By
CURT ANDERSON
AP,
10:00 AM

MIAMI (AP) — She’s been called Jeffrey Epstein’s madam, the woman who recruited girls for his sexual appetites, and at times his social planner and household organizer in places ranging from New York to Palm Beach, Florida.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of a British publishing magnate who died under mysterious circumstances, is one of the most prominent figures left from the Epstein orbit after his suicide in jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges .

And she could well be a co-conspirator now in the crosshairs of federal prosecutors, who have made clear the case is far from over.

Advertisement

“If I were drafting an indictment against her, it would be the same conspiracy to traffic in underage minors,” said David S. Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor now in private practice in Miami. “That’s what it is. That’s what the conspiracy would be.”

An attorney for Maxwell did not respond Friday to a request for comment.

Maxwell, 57, is an elusive character whose father, publisher Robert Maxwell, died in 1991 after falling off his yacht near the Canary Islands. It turned out that he had illegally looted pension funds from his businesses, according to news accounts at the time.

The name of that yacht: Lady Ghislaine.

A Robert Maxwell biographer, Tom Bower, says Ghislaine Maxwell was the youngest of his children and a favorite of her father — hence, the yacht’s name.

“I think in his home, she never really learned the difference between right and wrong,” Bower told National Public Radio recently. “And the other tragedy for her was that she was dominated by him, and she learned from him to worship wealth and money and power and influence and really had very little sentiment for what might be called the little people.”

Eventually, Maxwell landed in Epstein’s world in the wealthy enclave of Palm Beach and bought a home in Manhattan, where Epstein also had an opulent mansion worth as much as $77 million. According to lawsuits filed by Epstein accusers , she became a recruiter of young girls for Epstein, as well as his household manager and social circuit organizer.

Advertisement

In Florida, Epstein pleaded guilty to prostitution-related charges with minors in 2008 and served 13 months in jail, where he was allowed out on work release almost every day. At the time, his lawyers reached a non-prosecution agreement with the Justice Department that spared him a potential life prison sentence if convicted on federal charges.

It was after the Miami Herald published stories last year that New York prosecutors took up the case and won an indictment against Epstein, 66, for trafficking in minors, carrying a potential 45-year prison sentence. While that was pending, Epstein killed himself in jail last Saturday.

That was only one more part of a sordid saga spanning decades, with Maxwell a key part of it, court documents show.

Juan Alessi, who managed Epstein’s home in Palm Beach for years, said in a deposition that Maxwell was essentially the lady of the house.

“She would tell me, I am going to take care of the house,” Alessi said in the deposition, adding later that he drove Maxwell to spas around South Florida to look for young women who could do “massages” for Epstein — their code for sexual acts.

“I remember one occasion or two occasions she would say to me, ‘Juan, give me a list of all the spas in Palm Beach County,'” Alessi said. “And I will drive her from one to the other one.”

In one of the lawsuits, Virginia Roberts Guiffre laid out in detail what was believed to be Maxwell’s role in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring, which other women have echoed in similar claims. Guiffre, 15 at the time, says she was working at the Mar-a-Lago club owned by future President Donald Trump when she was approached by Maxwell about a way to earn good money: learn massage therapy and get to know Epstein as a man who could give her a bright future.

Advertisement

Giuffre says in a sworn affidavit that she was trained by Maxwell and Epstein to become “everything a man wanted me to be” and that she was flown on Epstein’s private planes to his properties in New Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Paris and New York. Guiffre also says Maxwell arranged meetings for sex in London and elsewhere with Britain’s Prince Andrew.

Buckingham Palace has denied any wrongdoing by the prince, but there is a photo in court records showing Andrew with his arm around Giuffre’s waist with Maxwell smiling happily in the background.

“Ghislaine Maxwell was heavily involved in the illegal sex. I understood her to be a very powerful person,” Guiffre said in the affidavit. “She used Epstein’s money and he used her name and connections to gain power and prestige.”

Maxwell has vehemently denied claims by Guiffre and the others in court documents. “The allegations made against me are abhorrent and entirely untrue and I ask that they stop,” she said in a 2011 news release.

Maxwell has said nothing publicly since Epstein’s death and could not be reached for comment.

Maxwell is not charged with any crime, but New York prosecutors have said that Epstein’s death does not end their investigation into who might have helped him gain access to so many dozens of girls. There are other names on that list who could face prosecution, as well.

The whereabouts of Maxwell are also mysterious. News reports had her living in Britain, Paris and with a tech CEO in Massachusetts, but he told reporters this week that was not true. And then Thursday, the New York Post published a story with photos saying Maxwell was spotted eating at an In-N-Out burger restaurant in Los Angeles while reading a book about secret CIA operatives.

In any event, lawyers for Epstein’s victims say Maxwell will not skate away from her past.

“It’s very important to hold all Epstein enablers accountable,” said attorney Lisa Bloom, who has filed lawsuits against Epstein’s estate on behalf of several of his accusers. “Justice for victims includes justice for everyone who knowingly made his predations possible.”

TOPICS: Crime Business Florida
Politics
Bernie Sanders' criminal justice plan aims to cut prison population August 18, 2019 | 9:35 AM
Ebyn Moss poses for a photo outside the University of New England's dental school in Portland, Maine.
Politics
Massachusetts among states to consider 'dental therapists' August 18, 2019 | 8:55 AM
Politics
Trump wields sanctions hammer; experts wonder to what end August 18, 2019 | 8:31 AM
Erik Levinsohn breaks the tape and claims the overall win at Mt. Washington Bicycle Hillclimb.
Local
Boston bicyclist wins Mount Washington Bicycle Hillclimb August 18, 2019 | 8:10 AM
Dr. Jasmine Saavedra, a pediatrician at Esperanza Health Centers whose parents emigrated from Mexico in the 1980s, examines a newborn baby in her clinic in Chicago.
Politics
Doctors say new rule will mean sicker immigrants August 18, 2019 | 7:50 AM
Local
Captain of ferry that ran aground off job pending drug test August 18, 2019 | 7:47 AM
Local
Woman dies in New Britain police custody August 18, 2019 | 7:25 AM
Sever Hall
Local
2-alarm fire extinguished at Harvard’s historic Sever Hall August 17, 2019 | 5:36 PM
Salisbury, MA
Local
5 escape serious injury after boat overturns in Salisbury August 17, 2019 | 3:04 PM
Local
1 dead, 2 injured in Bedford crash August 17, 2019 | 1:57 PM
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu talks about the new New Hampshire Lottery New England Patriots scratch ticket game from the State House in Concord on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The game, which is available only in New Hampshire in 1,200 stores starting Tuesday, features four, $100,000 grand prizes and the chance to enter a series of second-chance drawings to win Patriot tickets. (Elizabeth Frantz/Concord Monitor via AP)
Politics
Delayed New Hampshire judicial nomination approved August 17, 2019 | 1:45 PM
Providence, R.I.
Local
School security guard accused of soliciting teen boy for sex August 17, 2019 | 12:58 PM
Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy.
National
Barstool Sports founder railed against unions. Now his threats are under investigation. August 17, 2019 | 12:32 PM
A shark was sighting off Orleans.
Local
Sharks prompt swimming bans at Massachusetts beaches August 17, 2019 | 11:19 AM
Representative Joe Kennedy spoke during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
Politics
Joseph Kennedy III said to be eyeing Edward Markey’s Mass. Senate seat August 17, 2019 | 10:22 AM
The Boston Poetry Marathon is hosted at the Community Church of Boston in Copley Square.
Local
125 poets in lineup for weekend Boston Poetry Marathon August 17, 2019 | 9:55 AM
Local
2 police officers struck by alleged drunken driver August 17, 2019 | 9:48 AM
An online petition signed by more than 300,000 people seeks to officially rename one block of Fifth Avenue as President Barack H. Obama Avenue.
Celebs
Obama watches Vineyard fireworks as #ObamaAve petition goes viral August 17, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Local
City pleads for state, regional help with homelessness, drug crisis in South End August 17, 2019 | 9:20 AM
Politics
House speaker as US emissary: Pelosi emerges as force abroad August 17, 2019 | 9:13 AM
Scene in Sutton.
Local
Man charged in hit-and-run that killed jogger August 17, 2019 | 9:11 AM
Local
A Sturbridge man used fireworks to kill hornets and set his roof on fire August 17, 2019 | 7:14 AM
Passengers leave a departure area after arriving at Logan.
Logan Airport
What to expect from the major overhaul planned for Logan Airport August 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
National
Florida vacation home invaded by vomiting vultures August 16, 2019 | 8:53 PM
Crime
California man convicted of torture of pot dispensary owner August 16, 2019 | 8:11 PM
In this still image from video provided by WLNE-TV, protesters blocking an entrance to the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility begin to move as a pickup truck approaches, Wednesday night, Aug. 14, 2019, in Central Falls, R.I.
Rhode Island
Officer resigns after 2 hurt by truck at immigration protest August 16, 2019 | 7:59 PM
Politics
AP Interview: Pelosi assails 'weakness' of Trump, Netanyahu August 16, 2019 | 7:58 PM
This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein.
Jeffrey Epstein
Medical examiner rules Epstein death a suicide by hanging August 16, 2019 | 7:48 PM
A Trump supporter, center, tries to grab a protesters' sign as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
New Hampshire
After Trump body shames him, supporter says ‘I love the guy’ August 16, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Politics
Pelosi: Gun action needed to ensure 'domestic tranquility' August 16, 2019 | 6:12 PM