2 men shot in Mattapan Station’s busway area

Two men were shot early Monday at the Mattapan Square MBTA station, according to a transit police release.

Both men were shot in the busway area of the station just after 2 a.m., the release said.

The men, who were 35 and 23 years old, suffered nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

One of the two was found at the station, and the other had admitted himself to a local hospital.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.