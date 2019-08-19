2 men shot in Mattapan Station’s busway area
Both men suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.
Two men were shot early Monday at the Mattapan Square MBTA station, according to a transit police release.
Both men were shot in the busway area of the station just after 2 a.m., the release said.
The men, who were 35 and 23 years old, suffered nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.
One of the two was found at the station, and the other had admitted himself to a local hospital.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.