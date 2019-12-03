Man allegedly stole more than $50,000 from ATM in Acushnet

A man from Brazil allegedly stole more than $50,000 from an ATM at the Acushnet Federal Credit Union, court documents obtained by the Standard-Times indicate.

Rafael P. Dutra-daSilva, 27, might have also stolen thousands from banks in Wareham and on Cape Cod.

Dutra-daSilva, whose address is listed in Miami, Florida, allegedly stole the cash between Oct. 26 and Nov. 24. Between those dates, the credit union noted 401 attempted transactions that appeared fraudulent. Of those, 286 were denied.

Court documents say the credit union would generally see 10 to 20 denials in a month.

Dutra-daSilva allegedly used “cloned” debit cards to make cash withdrawals from accounts that weren’t his using an ATM at the Acushnet Federal Credit Union.

Advertisement

When he was arrested, he was reportedly carrying several credit cards, $7,739.95 in cash, and 16 Applebees and Outback gift cards.

He was charged with 25 counts of identity fraud, 26 counts of credit card forgery or uttering, 31 counts of credit card fraud under $1,200, 11 counts of breaking into a depository, and one count of larceny by a single scheme.

Dutra-daSilva is also “in the process of being charged” for several similar offenses that reportedly happened in Wareham, West Falmouth, Yarmouth, and Barnstable, the documents say.