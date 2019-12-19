Wilmington police issue community alert after spate of break-ins

The Wilmington Police Department issued a community alert Wednesday after a spate of break-ins in the area of Lowell Street, which is also Route 129, near Lucci’s Supermarket.

Police did not indicate how many houses have been burglarized, but are asking locals to be vigilant.

NBC10 Boston reported the burglaries have been happening in the middle of the day and the thief or thieves have been smashing windows to get into homes.

“We’re asking for the public’s help,” Wilmington Police Chief Joe Desmond told Boston 25 News. “If they can think about anything that they might have saw in the neighborhood that could help us out, we appreciate it because we do think this is probably someone who is local.”

Suspicious activity or crime tips be can reported to the dispatch center via 911 for emergencies or 978-658-5071 for less time-sensitive matters, police said.