37 facing charges in Lynn narcotics sting

Lynn police, along with other law enforcement agencies, have charged 37 people and confiscated drugs, cash, and a gun in a sting operation.

Called operation “No Doze 2,” Lynn police’s Drug Task Force and Gang Unit worked alongside the state police, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the FBI for the past several months. The operation targeted narcotics being sold on the city’s streets, Lynn police said on Facebook.

Charges against those allegedly involved include drug trafficking and drug distribution, according to authorities. The operation also included five search warrants.