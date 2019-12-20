37 facing charges in Lynn narcotics sting
Lynn police worked with state police, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the FBI.
Lynn police, along with other law enforcement agencies, have charged 37 people and confiscated drugs, cash, and a gun in a sting operation.
Called operation “No Doze 2,” Lynn police’s Drug Task Force and Gang Unit worked alongside the state police, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the FBI for the past several months. The operation targeted narcotics being sold on the city’s streets, Lynn police said on Facebook.
Charges against those allegedly involved include drug trafficking and drug distribution, according to authorities. The operation also included five search warrants.
MSP Gang Unit assisted @LynnPoliceDept and other agencies with Operation No Doze 2, resulting in drug trafficking or distribution charged against 37 suspects. Great collaborative police work to make Lynn's streets safer. @DEANEWENGLAND @FBIBoston pic.twitter.com/HV4acGsLav
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 19, 2019
