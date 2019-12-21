Police investigate shooting outside diner in Manchester, NH
Two people were injured from gunshot wounds early Saturday.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said.
Police responded to reports of gunfire early Saturday outside a diner and found two people injured from gunshot wounds.
Police say it doesn’t appear to be a random act.
Both victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, officials said.
