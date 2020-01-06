A Boston man shattered an MBTA bus door after being told he couldn’t ride for free, police say

Carlos Agrinsoni —MBTA Transit Police

A Boston man punched and shattered an MBTA bus door after he was told to pay his fare, authorities say.

The damage came after Carlos Agrinsoni, 36, allegedly boarded the bus on Jan. 2 around 10:26 a.m. at Ashmont Station, MBTA Transit Police said in a statement.

Agrinsoni entered the vehicle and “requested he ride for free,” officials said Friday.

The driver responded that he must pay the fare, according to police.

“This apparently angered Agrinsoni as he punched the window of the bus door, shattering it,” authorities said.

A nearby transit police officer saw the incident and placed Agrinsoni under arrest.

Advertisement

He was charged with malicious destruction of property, police said.