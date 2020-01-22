FROM

Suspect in Springfield kidnapping case sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for psychiatric evaluation

Miguel Rodriguez will undergo a 20-day psychiatric evaluation at the facility.

Miguel Rodriguez at his arraignment in Springfield District Court last Thursday.
Miguel Rodriguez, right, at his arraignment in Springfield District Court last Thursday. –Leon Nguyen / The Republican via AP, Pool
The Boston Globe
The man accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old girl in Springfield last week appeared in court Wednesday morning and was ordered held without bail while he undergoes a 20-day psychiatric evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 24, is facing charges of kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and witness intimidation for allegedly grabbing Charlotte Moccia and forcing her into a blue Honda Civic on Jan. 15.

A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf at his arraignment in Springfield District Court last week.  Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com

