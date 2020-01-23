A man allegedly flashed a Southborough student after school

The incident reportedly happened in the area of Deerfoot and Flagg Road.

Southborough map
Southborough map. –map
By
12:19 PM

Police are currently investigating after a Southborough student reported that she was followed by a man who allegedly exposed himself after asking for directions. 

Southborough police notified the community in a Facebook post saying the incident happened in the area of Deerfoot and Flagg Road after school on Wednesday.  They said the student described the man as a white male with black hair, “scruffy” facial hair and thick-rimmed black glasses. 

He’s believed to have been driving a black, newer-model SUV or crossover.

The student safely left the situation and reported it to a parent, who notified the Southborough Police Department. 

Police said they have been in contact with school officials and the school resource officer as part of a current investigation by the Southborough Detective Unit.

Anyone who has further information on the incident is urged to contact Lieutenant Ryan Newell or Detective Keith Nichols at 508-485-2121.

In their post, police said they also encourage parents to speak to their children about taking precautions to stay safe like walking or biking with other students, being alert to what’s happening and who is around, never going near stranger’s cars or accepting rides from people you don’t know, and screaming or running away to find an adult who can report the situation if a stranger attempts to take you with them or make you feel uncomfortable.

