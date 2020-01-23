Four people indicted in connection to October assault at Encore Boston Harbor, prosecutors say

The individuals were allegedly seen in video surveillance footage that captured the incident, according to officials.

–AP Photo/Charles Krupa
Four people were indicted by a Middlesex County Grand Jury Thursday in connection to their roles in a violent assault inside an Encore Boston Harbor elevator in October, prosecutors said.

Matthew Haley, 27, of Cambridge, and Jose Mercado, 32, of Boston, were each charged with one count of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (shod foot), according to state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.

Haley was also indicted on one count of assault and battery.

An investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit at the Everett casino allegedly found that Haley punched a man in the face, “causing him to fall to the floor of an elevator,” as captured on video surveillance footage the morning of Oct. 23, a statement from Healey’s office said.

“Haley then allegedly repeatedly kicked and stomped on the man’s head and body, with Mercado joining in on the assault,” officials said.

Authorities allege Leilani Reyes, 20, of Somerville, watched the incident while 24-year-old Brittany Dawson, an Encore employee from Stoneham, “held the door to the parking garage open for the men to escape and then drove them away from the casino.”

An Encore Boston Harbor spokesperson told Boston.com Thursday afternoon that the casino has “no comment on this unfortunate incident.”

Dawson was indicted on one count of acting as an accessory after the fact and on one count of impeding a gaming investigation, prosecutors said. Reyes was charged with one count of impeding a gaming investigation, officials said.

“The victim and the defendants were allegedly strangers,” authorities said.

The four individuals are slated to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.

