Taunton crash leads to plethora of drug and gun charges

A two-vehicle crash on Route 24 southbound in Taunton on Tuesday night led to multiple drug and gun charges, Massachusetts State Police said.

Authorities said that the incident, which happened around 9:35 p.m., resulted in no injuries.

At the scene, troopers reportedly found that one of the drivers — Savon Gonsalves, 20, of Fall River — was impaired and placed him under arrest. They soon learned he also had an active warrant for his arrest for violating his terms of probation from prior narcotics and firearm charges.

Troopers also determined that Gonsalves had made an unsafe lane change, which caused the crash.

Police said Gonsalves’s passenger — Serena Silva, 19, of Brockton — was found carrying a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun loaded with a round in the chamber in her purse. Troopers also discovered $2,027 in cash and multiple knotted plastic bags containing a substance believed to be fentanyl, according to police.

Both Gonsalves and Silva were transported to state police’s Middleboro barracks for booking, where a bail commissioner ordered Gonsalves to be held without bail and set Silva’s bail at $2,500.

They were taken to Taunton District Court Wednesday morning for their arraignment on multiple charges, including conspiracy to violate drug law, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

Gonsalves was also arraigned on the following extra charges: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.