Police investigate apparent homicide near Vermont ski resort

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
March 14, 2020

BOLTON, Vt. (AP) — State police in Vermont said Saturday they’re investigating an apparent homicide involving a man in Bolton.

The victim was found by troopers responding to a disturbance call on Saturday, WCAX-TV reported. Investigators were still trying to figure out the day and time of the man’s death, and police have not released the man’s identity.

The troopers found the man in a studio apartment unit inside the Bolton Valley Resort base village in Bolton. The resort said it didn’t expect the police investigation would impact its operations, and it remained open to the public.

TOPICS: Crime Local Vermont

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
FILE -- In this Dec. 3, 2007 file photo, skiers fill the lifts at Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vt. The Colorado-based Vail Resorts announced Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, that it is purchasing the Vermont resort for $50 million. If the deal goes through, it would be Vail's first East Coast resort. Vail owns 10 mountain resorts and three urban ski areas. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
Skiing
Vail, Alterra close 49 ski resorts amid coronavirus outbreak March 14, 2020 | 8:46 PM
The logo of Emirates Airline sits on the tail fin of a Boeing Co. 777-300 aircraft, parked near an Airbus SE A380-800 aircraft with a Rolls Royce Holdings Plc engine, on the first day of the 16th Dubai Air Show at Dubai World Central (DWC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. The Dubai Air Show is the biggest aerospace event in the Middle East, Asia and Africa and runs Nov. 17 - 21. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg
Local
Worcester man dies aboard flight from Dubai to Boston March 14, 2020 | 8:15 PM
Politics
Doctor says Trump tests negative for coronavirus March 14, 2020 | 7:35 PM
President Trump hosting President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, center left, last Saturday at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Three of Bolsonaro’s aides who accompanied him to that dinner later tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mar-a-Lago
On a Saturday night in Florida, a presidential party became a coronavirus hot zone March 14, 2020 | 6:40 PM
An Amazon merchant, Matt Colvin, with an overflow stock of cleaning and sanitizing supplies in his garage in Hixson, Tennessee.
National
He has 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer and nowhere to sell them March 14, 2020 | 5:56 PM
Dr. Dwayne Breining, executive director of the Northwell Health Laboratories, demonstrates a coronavirus test processing procedure in Lake Success, N.Y., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE
Read: Dozens of doctors sign open letter calling for more urgent action on COVID-19 in Mass. March 14, 2020 | 3:18 PM
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters alongside Vice President Mike Pence and the coronavirus task force in the briefing room in the White House in Washington March 14.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Trump says he’s been tested, extends travel ban to Britain and Ireland March 14, 2020 | 2:19 PM
A view of the empty square facing the Trevi fountain in Rome Saturday.
GLOBAL PANDEMIC
Italy reports jump in COVID-19 cases to more than 21,000 March 14, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Chelsea, MA 2-13-20 - Empty shelves and a line of shoppers waiting to check-out stretching to the back of the store at Market Basket in Chelsea. Bill Greene/Globe Staff
CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE
Charlie Baker urges grocery shoppers against hoarding food March 14, 2020 | 1:43 PM
North Station, usually one of the city's busiest spots, was empty in the middle of the day Thursday.
PHOTOS
Empty Boston: Scenes from a deserted city March 14, 2020 | 12:43 PM
White House
White House now conducting temperature checks among those who come in contact with Trump, Pence March 14, 2020 | 12:15 PM
In this March 11, 2020, photo, Lindsay Garfield, Finance Director at SquareFoot, which helps companies find office space, works from home in New York. Authorities from New York to California have called on employers to allow those who can to work from home in a bid to slow the spread of the virus. Garfield said she gets more done without the constant office interruptions. (
Working from home
U.S. internet well-equipped to handle work from home surge March 14, 2020 | 12:05 PM
Hand sanitizer is sold out at a grocery store Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus, state Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey announced in a Thursday morning news conference. The announcement came two days after deadly tornadoes went through the area, increasing the demand for sanitation supplies. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mental Health
OCD and anxiety disorder treatment can be complicated by pandemic fears March 14, 2020 | 11:43 AM
Gov. Charlie Baker, along with other city and state health officials, holds a press conference to provide an update on coronavirus preparedness and planning.
CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE
WATCH: Gov. Baker updates the commonwealth on coronavirus response, Saturday, March 14 March 14, 2020 | 11:10 AM
In this Friday, March 13, 2020 photo, a lobster is seen at a packing facility in Kennebunkport, Maine. The worldwide markets for live lobsters have been disrupted by the coronavirus, and members of the industry are concerned it could worsen if the outbreak lingers into the summer. China is one of the biggest importers of lobster in the world, and it isn't taking any of the shellfish right now as it seems to control the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Fishing
Lobster prices tumble; future is cloudy as exports shut down March 14, 2020 | 9:51 AM
A lone pedestrian comes down the steps by Boston City Hall Thursday as the crowds thin downtown due to concern over COVID-19.
COVID-19 IN BOSTON
Boston officials reviewing city's coronavirus response March 14, 2020 | 9:42 AM
10/08/2013 READVILLE, MA Buses sat unused as school bus drivers refused to work and stood outside the Readville bus yard in protest. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
SCHOOL CLOSURES
Read: Mass. Teachers Association demands closure of all schools over COVID-19 March 14, 2020 | 9:10 AM
Tech
Apple temporarily shuts stores worldwide March 14, 2020 | 8:47 AM
Firefighters battle a fire at vacant multi-story mill buildings in Pawtucket, R.I. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien said that four buildings caught fire but that no injuries were reported. The buildings that caught fire sit at the border of Pawtucket and Central Falls.
Fire
Photos: Blazing fire consumes vacant Rhode Island mills overnight March 14, 2020 | 8:29 AM
Parents are scrambling to find childcare or figuring out how to be productive at home with kids around during school closures resulting from COVID-19.
SCHOOL CLOSURES
School, office closures are logistical nightmare for working parents March 14, 2020 | 8:17 AM
Lowell, MA - 8/25/17 - in downtown Lowell on Friday, August 25, 2017. (Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe) Reporter: Catie Edmondson Topic: 24lowellfuture(2)
Local
Massachusetts EMS to cancel $1.6 million in ambulance debts in Lowell March 14, 2020 | 7:46 AM
Politics
Washington confronts coronavirus with new tools and angst March 14, 2020 | 1:44 AM
Pedestrian uses her phone while wearing a face mask in Herald Square, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday he will announce new restrictions on gatherings to halt the spread of the new coronavirus in the coming days, but he hopes to avoid closing all public events such as Broadway shows. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Health
How to clean the bundle of germs that is your phone March 14, 2020 | 12:20 AM
Lori Spencer visits her mother, Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says has tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., on March 11.
National
Relatives watch with 'a very helpless feeling' as coronavirus tears through Seattle-area senior homes March 14, 2020 | 12:12 AM
This photo taken on March 10, 2020 shows a medical staff member cleaning the floor after all patients were discharged at a temporary hospital set up to treat people with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. - China reported an increase in imported coronavirus cases on March 11, fuelling concerns that infections from overseas could undermine progress in halting the spread of the virus. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Coronavirus math
This is the coronavirus math that has experts so worried March 14, 2020 | 12:00 AM
A researcher at Protein Sciences moves a vial in a lab, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Meriden, Conn. The biotech company is currently researching a vaccine for COVID-19. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Coronavirus
Coronavirus can stay infectious for days on surfaces March 13, 2020 | 11:45 PM
DENVER, CO - MARCH 12: Healthcare workers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment check in with people waiting to be tested for COVID-19 at the state's first drive-up testing center on March 12, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The testing center is free and available to anyone who has a note from a doctor confirming they meet the criteria to be tested for the virus. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
Health
Your nose itches. You wonder: Is it the coronavirus? March 13, 2020 | 11:30 PM
A makeshift emergency unit at the Brescia hospital, in northern Italy, on Thursday.
Italy
Italy’s health care system groans under coronavirus — a warning to the world March 13, 2020 | 11:10 PM
Jared Kushner in recent days has assumed large portions of the portfolio managing the coronavirus crisis.Credit...Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times
Jared Kushner
Seeking advice on the coronavirus, Jared Kushner enlists a doctor in the family March 13, 2020 | 11:00 PM
A pedestrian wearing a face mask stops in Times Square on Thursday.
Coronavirus
NYC keeping schools open, defying coronavirus trend March 13, 2020 | 9:17 PM