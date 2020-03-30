Wareham man facing arraignment on murder charge in woman’s death

The victim was found dead from apparent stab wounds, authorities said.

AP
March 30, 2020 | 10:50 AM

WAREHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Wareham man is heading to court Monday to face a murder charge in the death of a 57-year-old woman who lived in the same home as him.

Danny Sherman, 54, was arrested on Friday afternoon after the woman’s body was found, according to the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Sherman had earlier called 911 to say he was in a canoe on the water and in distress. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

Hours later, the victim’s body was found dead of apparent stab wounds, authorities said. Her name was not made public and authorities did not disclose the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has scheduled an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the woman’s death.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect had an attorney who could comment.

TOPICS: Crime Local Massachusetts

