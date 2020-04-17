Victim of fatal daytime stabbing in Central Square identified

The stabbing happened near Green Street and Sidney Place.

April 17, 2020 | 3:10 PM

The victim of the fatal daytime stabbing in Cambridge earlier this week has been identified by authorities as 33-year-old Danilo Perez.

Perez, who was homeless and living in Cambridge, was found stabbed multiple times around 5:18 p.m. on Tuesday on Franklin Street by a jogger. He was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital and pronounced dead, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a news release.

Authorities believe the stabbing wasn’t random, and that it happened after an alleged altercation near Green Street and Sidney Place. No suspects have been publicly identified.

Authorities are seeking out video surveillance of the area, as well as witnesses. Anyone who may know something is asked to contact Cambridge police.

