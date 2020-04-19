10-year-old girl shot in Roxbury Saturday evening

The girl's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said, although she remained in critical condition Sunday.

It was an emotional scene as Boston police investigate the scene of a reported child shot at 21 Nazing St. near the intersection with Blue Hill Avenue.
It was an emotional scene as Boston police investigate the scene of a reported child shot at 21 Nazing St. near the intersection with Blue Hill Avenue.
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 19, 2020 | 12:42 PM

A 10-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet was shot through the wall from a nearby apartment in Roxbury early Saturday evening, law enforcement authorities said.

The girl was listed in critical condition; her injuries are thought to be non-life threatening, according to The Boston Globe.

“This is unacceptable,” Mayor Marty Walsh said, according to Boston police. “And, the coward who did this needs to be held accountable.”

The incident happened around 5:21 p.m. at an apartment building at 21 Nazing St., Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said, according to the Globe. The girl was home with her family.

He said there was a gathering at a nearby apartment.

“Someone discharged a firearm,” Gross said, according to the newspaper. “An errant round went through the wall and struck this 10-year-old girl.”

The shooting wouldn’t have happened if people had been following social distancing guidelines set for the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioner noted, according to NBC10 Boston.

“You’ve heard the mayor say it a million times. No gatherings,” Gross said, according to the news station. “This is what we need to do to get through the pandemic.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins called the shooting “avoidable,” noting that if there are groups, people can call law enforcement, NBC10 reported.

“People who have guns, you need to understand the Boston Police Department is going to come find you,” Walsh said, according to the Globe.

Police are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-494-TIPS or text TIP to CRIME.

Crime Local Massachusetts Roxbury

