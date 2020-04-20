Someone set multiple dumpster fires in the Back Bay over the weekend, police say

More than half a dozen dumpster fires were set on Friday and throughout the weekend, according to Boston police.

While a suspect hasn’t been apprehended, authorities say they’re investigating, and that the person could face arson-related charges.

A person of interest was identified near one of the blazes via surveillance footage. Sgt. John Boyle, a spokesman for Boston police, said the man is described as light skinned and wearing a light-colored face mask. He had on a dark-colored jacket with a hood, and black and white sneakers. He also was carrying a green reusable shopping bag, and had a dark-colored backpack.

Multiple dumpsters were damaged or destroyed by the blazes, Boyle said.

The first incident was called in around 6:23 p.m. Friday, Boyle said. A dumpster near 67 Newbury St. at public alley 436 was found “fully engulfed” and melted by the flames.

Officers were still on scene when they heard of two other small dumpster fires in a public alley that leads to Dartmouth Street.

“Those fires were quickly extinguished,” Boyle said, adding that there wasn’t property damage.

On Saturday around 12:50 p.m., officers were called to two dumpster fires around 120-130 Commonwealth Ave. at public alley 435. Trash was set ablaze within the dumpsters and they were destroyed, Boyle said.

Then, 10 minutes after, another dumpster was reportedly on fire near 200 Newbury St. in public alley 441. It was from this incident that police obtained the surveillance footage, and the description of the person of interest, according to Boyle.

Sunday brought on an additional four dumpster fire incidents.

This time, the incidents began around 8:30 p.m., Boyle said. Police were called to a trash fire in a large dumpster in public alley 430 near 45 Hereford St., behind 323-325 Newbury St. The dumpster was on fire and damaged before it could be extinguished.

The last three incidents occurred soon after the first, according to Boyle.

The second was near 645 Boylston St. in public alley 440. A dumpster and recycling container were both on fire and destroyed. The third incident was in public alley 439, where a dumpster was on fire and was damaged. The fourth was a trash barrel within the Boston Public Garden. That fire was contained, Boyle said.

The investigation is open and ongoing, according to Boyle. Anyone who may know something about the incidents is asked to contact Boston police. To reach the CrimeStoppers Tip Line, call 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).