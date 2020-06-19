Police: Man who died on Maine island was stabbed to death

VINALHAVEN, Maine (AP) — A Vinalhaven man who died in an altercation last weekend on Vinalhaven Island was stabbed to death, state police said Friday.

The death of Roger Feltis, 28, was ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner’s office, Maine Public Safety Department spokesman Stephen McCausland said. No one has been charged and the investigation is continuing, McCausland said.

Feltis was fatally injured Sunday night during a confrontation at the home of Dorian and Briannah Ames, McCausland said.

Briannah Ames was also injured in the confrontation and was treated and released from Pen Bay Medical Center, he said.