Stolen scooter leads to 2 arrests, 1 when man came to station to retrieve his gun

Boston police said both men were from Bridgeport, Connecticut.

.
–Boston Police Department
By
June 22, 2020 | 10:31 AM

Boston police arrested two Connecticut men Sunday after one allegedly revealed a gun that was later determined to be stolen and demanded a victim’s blue moped. Another man later came to the Jamaica Plain police station saying he was there to retrieve his firearm, upon which police realized he didn’t have a license to carry and arrested him. 

Boston police said the incident was reported around 1:54 a.m. Sunday in Jamaica Plain near Lamartine Street and Mozart Street, where the victim told officers the suspect had fled the scene on the scooter, according to a news release.  

As police began searching for the suspect, officers said they approached a man at a gas station on 3055 Washington St. who was standing next to a blue moped and matched the suspect’s description.

Inside the scooter’s seat, police said they found a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm firearm loaded with seven rounds of ammunition. 

Police said they arrested the man, 35-year-old Bridgeport Conn. resident Christopher Jamison, and found that the firearm had been reported stolen out of Stratford, Connecticut. 

As Jamison was being booked, officers said they “discovered two pills determined to be ecstasy as well as an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.” 

Soon after, another Bridgeport man, 52-year-old Rodney Looney, reportedly entered the Jamaica Plain police department and told officers he was there to retrieve his firearm. 

Boston police said Looney “stated he had purchased the firearm in Connecticut and that he had misplaced it after a party in Mattapan.”

“In a surprising turn of events, the male did not possess an active License to Carry and was subsequently taken into custody,” police said in the release. 

Jamison is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on numerous charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, subsequent offense, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of Class A drugs, and receiving stolen property. 

Looney is also expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court for carrying a loaded firearm without a license and unlawfully possessing ammunition. 

TOPICS: Crime Local Massachusetts Jamaica Plain

