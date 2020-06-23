Southborough police arrest man who allegedly stabbed sergeant inside public safety building lobby

A Southborough police sergeant was taken to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in the back Monday night inside the town’s public safety building.

The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. when Sgt. James Deluca was interviewing a man in the lobby of the public safety building about some alleged threats, according to a release from Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Authorities said Deluca had called for a mental health clinician who recommended that the man be further evaluated at a hospital.

“While Sgt. Deluca was taking an inventory of the man’s belongings, he was stabbed with a folding knife,” the DA’s office said. “The knife penetrated the sergeant’s protective vest, which likely prevented more serious injury.”

The alleged attacker, whose name police have not yet released, fled the building but was later arrested, authorities said.

The man was initially taken to Marlborough Hospital before being moved to Bridgewater State Hospital where officials said he is being held. Southborough police said he has been charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Deluca was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester where he was treated and released early Tuesday morning.

State police detectives and the DA’s office said they are investigating the incident, and no further information has been released.