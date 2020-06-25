24 alleged Boston-area gang members, associates arrested on cocaine charges

Twenty-four alleged members and associates of Boston-based street gangs were charged in Boston federal court Wednesday in connection to allegations of trafficking cocaine out of a Brighton housing development and operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization.

During an 18-month-long investigation, dubbed “Operation Snowfall,” authorities purchased and seized about 1.7 kilograms of cocaine and cocaine base, approximately 27 pounds of marijuana, nearly $200,000 in cash, over 200 rounds of ammunition, and 11 firearms, according to a release from Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.

“This collaborative operation was intended to target the individuals driving the distribution of illegal drugs and taking advantage of a vulnerable community,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said in a statement. “This operation will greatly improve quality of life for our neighborhoods and protect the health and safety of those affected by drug addiction.”

Authorities also said they conducted 17 search warrants Wednesday in Brighton, Dorchester, Roxbury, Hyde Park, Mattapan, Randolph, Holbrook, and Braintree — leading investigators to seize about 30 additional guns, a half kilo of cocaine, and $350,000.

Federal and local authorities broke their investigation into two parts, according to court documents, starting by targeting the Commonwealth Development in Brighton, formerly known as Fidelis Way, a multi-apartment public housing development.

The defendants allegedly took control over multiple Fidelis Way apartments where they stored, cooked, packaged, and sold drugs.

During the second half of the investigation, authorities said they targeted large-scale drug suppliers and their associates, including alleged Boston street gang members.

According to court documents, officials believe the defendants continued distributing drugs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown with one defendant, Eric Davis, allegedly traveling to California in April to obtain kilograms of cocaine.

“During these times of significant societal upheaval and uncertainty, it is critical that we work together to ensure the safety and health of our neighborhoods,” Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

She added how Operation Snowfall stands as an example of collaboration and “a clear message that we have not and will not rest until all our communities are safe and free from this criminal and dangerous conduct.”

The 24 defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

