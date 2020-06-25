Boston Police Commissioner ‘alarmed’ after crowd reportedly opens hydrant, dumps water on officers trying to make arrest in Roxbury

While Boston police arrested a man for allegedly carrying an illegal gun in a fanny pack in Roxbury on Tuesday, a crowd reportedly gathered and illegally opened a fire hydrant, “causing a heavy flow of water pressure onto the street directed at the officers,” authorities said in a release.

“I’m alarmed by the level of hostility my officers had to face while arresting a felon armed with an illegal firearm,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said in a statement. “They were attacked by members of the very same community they were attempting to protect by affecting this arrest.”

Police said officers responded to a radio call for a person carrying a gun inside a fanny pack around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday near Maple Street and Cheney Street.

As officers drove on Cheney Street toward Blue Hill Avenue, they reportedly saw a man, later identified as 44-year-old Jermaine Thomas of Mattapan, carrying a fanny pack around his left shoulder.

Police said as they left their cruiser to speak with Thomas, a large crown began gathering in the area.

“Officers attempted to gain control of the suspects hands at which time the suspect immediately grabbed the officer’s wrist and began squeezing it,” police said in the release. “As officers struggled to gain control, the suspect ripped his hands away and continued to resist by clinching his arms and pushing at officers causing a Body Worn Camera to be knocked off and picked up by an unknown bystander.”

As the crowd grew larger, police said a Boston Fire Department hydrant was illegally opened and the stream of water was allegedly directed at officers.

Officers were reportedly attempting to handcuff Thomas when they said they “felt an object consistent with that of a firearm inside of the fanny pack.”

Police said they recovered a Ruger Lightweight Compact Revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition, and arrested Thomas.

While moving him into their marked cruiser, police said a member of the crowd began “throwing buckets of water on the officers.”

“Public safety is a shared responsibility,” Commissioner Gross reminded the community in his statement. “We need to continue to work together, not in opposition towards one another, to achieve that goal.”

Thomas is now facing his third subsequent unlawful possession of a firearm charge, an unlawful possession of ammunition charge, and one for resisting arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned at Roxbury District Court.