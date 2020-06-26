Pepperell man shot by police after allegedly attacking officer with ‘large’ kitchen knife

A Pepperell man was reportedly shot by police after he allegedly began assaulting an officer with a “large” kitchen knife Thursday morning.

Christopher Shuttle, 30, was scheduled to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. Friday by telephone from Brigham and Women’s Hospital on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Police were reportedly sent to serve a warrant of apprehension for civil commitment for Shuttle around 11:35 a.m. When two officers arrived at Shuttle’s Tarbell Street home, he allegedly brandished the knife and began assaulting one of the officers with it, the release says.

The other officer on scene then shot Shuttle, who was first taken to Lowell General Hospital by ambulance and then brought to Brigham and Women’s via medical helicopter, according to the release. The officers were both taken to Nashoba Valley Medical Center to be evaluated, with one being treated and released for injuries sustained.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, the release says.

