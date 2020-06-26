20-year-old man sought in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old Boston woman

Xavier DeJesus —Middlesex District Attorney's Office

Lowell police are searching for a 20-year-old man who has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old Boston woman earlier this week.

In addition to murder, Xavier DeJesus, of Lowell, is being charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Authorities believe that DeJesus shot Deija Mendez around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday as she sat in the driver’s seat of a black Chevrolet Tahoe parked outside a home on Coral Street. The two may have known each other and allegedly had “a dispute over the possession of a motor vehicle” prior to the shooting, the release said.

When Lowell police found Mendez, she was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

DeJesus is around 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 or Lowell police at 978-459-8477, and should not approach him.