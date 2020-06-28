Mother charged for allegedly leaving 1-year-old in hot pickup truck in Milton

A Boston mom was charged Saturday after she allegedly left her 1-year-old child sitting alone inside a hot truck for about 25 minutes at Houghton Pond in Milton.

The 24-year-old mother, whose name won’t be released until she appears in court, alleges that she left the vehicle unoccupied while she was setting up for the child’s birthday party, according to a release.

State police said Trooper William McSweeney found the child sitting in the front passenger seat of a white Chevrolet pickup truck, which was illegally parked in a fire lane, around 11 a.m.

The truck’s engine was reportedly running, with the heater set on high, and as McSweeney opened the driver’s side door he said he “immediately felt an excessive amount of heat” inside the driver’s side compartment.

Temperatures were also muggy and saw highs in the 80s across southern New England on Saturday.

McSweeney reported that the child was conscious, alert, and began to cry as he opened the door.

Milton fire officials and EMS responded on scene to evaluate the child, who was later taken to Boston Children’s Hospital for observation.

Authorities issued the mother a summons ordering her to appear in Quincy District Court on the charge of reckless endangerment to a child, though police have not yet provided a court date.