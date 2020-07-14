Man found dead along a Dartmouth road, believed to the victim of a homicide

A man was found dead on the side of the road in Dartmouth Tuesday morning, and authorities believe he is a homicide victim.

Police responded to the area near 180 Horseneck Road around 5:10 a.m. after a motorist called 911 to report a man “collapsed on the side of the road.” When emergency responders arrived, they pronounced the man dead, according to a news release from the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Via investigation from evidence found, authorities believe he was victim of a homicide, the release said.

The man has not been publicly identified as authorities work to notify his family. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was set to conduct an autopsy, according to the release.

Anyone who was in the area where the victim was found between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. is asked to call Dartmouth police or use one of the district attorney’s anonymous reporting tools – by texting “Bristol” to CRIMES (274637) or submitting a tip online.

